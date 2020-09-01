BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'You Roll, You Die': Bed in This Expensive Studio Apartment is Giving Internet Sleepless Nights

Bed elevated over staircase in UK's studio apartment.

Bed elevated over staircase in UK's studio apartment.

The property in Worthing, West Sussex has boasted about it's 'built in bed over the stairs', which has scared people off.

Buzz Staff

A studio apartment in England is going viral for it's eccentric make-shift bedroom, that might have you roll down the staircase in your sleep.

The property in Worthing, West Sussex has boasted about it's 'built in bed over the stairs', which has scared people off. The property is up for sale at 12,5000 euros.

Netizens were quick to point out that people, who have the tendency of moving too much during sleep, they might just fall off the bed and roll down the stairs.

The image shared by the property agent shows the double bed being elevated over the stair and a steep ladder has been attached at the side as well. There doesn't appear to be any side wall around the bed to ensure that a person would not fall in their sleep.

The property has been described as "a spacious and well converted top floor studio flat" by agents Symonds, reports The Sun.

Twitter user @unfortunatalie shared the image on Twitter saying, "Move to the south, the possibilities are endless."

As soon as the post went viral, netizens were quick to question whether elevating a bed like this risking people's safety is legal.

However, the post has been reportedly taken of the market advertising website.

Few weeks back, another studio apartment in Sydney, Australia, had left netizens in a fix. It was mentioned in one of the listings on a website, that he washroom, which comes with a toilet and shower, is within the kitchen, with just a glass partition between the two areas.

The house has other standard features, including polished concrete floor, a double size bed, Italian designer tiled bathroom, modern kitchen, lounge area with TV, shared laundry facilities and a lift.

People have been sharing varying opinions about the apartment on Twitter. While some called it a great deal, others were surprised at the bizarre setting.

