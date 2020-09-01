'You Roll, You Die': Bed in This Expensive Studio Apartment is Giving Internet Sleepless Nights

A studio apartment in England is going viral for it's eccentric make-shift bedroom, that might have you roll down the staircase in your sleep.

The property in Worthing, West Sussex has boasted about it's 'built in bed over the stairs', which has scared people off. The property is up for sale at 12,5000 euros.

Netizens were quick to point out that people, who have the tendency of moving too much during sleep, they might just fall off the bed and roll down the stairs.

The image shared by the property agent shows the double bed being elevated over the stair and a steep ladder has been attached at the side as well. There doesn't appear to be any side wall around the bed to ensure that a person would not fall in their sleep.

The property has been described as "a spacious and well converted top floor studio flat" by agents Symonds, reports The Sun.

Twitter user @unfortunatalie shared the image on Twitter saying, "Move to the south, the possibilities are endless."

mOvE tO tHe sOuTh tHe PoSsiBiLiTiEs aRe eNdLeSs pic.twitter.com/TU6wiag1Ie — Nat (@unfortunatalie) August 27, 2020

As soon as the post went viral, netizens were quick to question whether elevating a bed like this risking people's safety is legal.

How is that bed legal you roll over and you DIE — Lauren Ingram (@laureningram) August 27, 2020

It's gone, must have had the piss ripped out of it too much — Orbette (@orbette) August 28, 2020

Oh my days. I'm saving this tweet for whenever I start worrying that I may have overpaid for my not that big flat, also in Worthing, which features such mod cons as a bed that isn't hovering over a staircase? — Stephanie W (@kupocake) August 28, 2020

but... but... there's a perfectly adequate floor with enough space for the bed??? it doesn't need to be suspended over anything, let alone stairs??? what the HELL were they on when they thought up this diy nightmare — Annie Beauchamp (@amsbeauchamp) August 28, 2020

@Nikrai2 @RichardWinter17 I’m sorry lads but this killed me. State of that bed 😂😂😂 — Matt Tharme (@Matt_Tharme) August 29, 2020

However, the post has been reportedly taken of the market advertising website.

Few weeks back, another studio apartment in Sydney, Australia, had left netizens in a fix. It was mentioned in one of the listings on a website, that he washroom, which comes with a toilet and shower, is within the kitchen, with just a glass partition between the two areas.

The house has other standard features, including polished concrete floor, a double size bed, Italian designer tiled bathroom, modern kitchen, lounge area with TV, shared laundry facilities and a lift.

People have been sharing varying opinions about the apartment on Twitter. While some called it a great deal, others were surprised at the bizarre setting.