'You Took Our Song and Flew with It': Aamir Khan Loves 'Taare Zameen Par' Mashup by Penn Masala

Bollywood actor Amir Khan is in love with the mashup of the title track of his film Taare Zameen Par (2007) produced by Penn Masala. You took our song and flew with it, the actor wrote on Twitter praising the song.

Mentioning Shankar Ehsan Loy, the music trio that composed this song, Khan termed the rendition as beautiful and congratulated the music group for coming up with the composition. "I came across this really beautiful version of our song. @PennMasala really wonderful job. You took our song and flew with it. Thank you (sic)," he wrote.

.@ShankarEhsanLoy @prasoonjoshi_I came across this really beautiful version of our song. Check it out https://t.co/9e86ENHL2z@PennMasala really wonderful job. You took our song and flew with it. Thank you 🙏. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020

The Penn Masala group took to Twitter and thanked Khan for his appreciation of the song. The song is produced by the Penn Masala group in collaboration with Jazz Hands, a social venture that teaches English to underprivileged children from municipal schools, through an unique drama and art based curriculum. The music video was shot before the pandemic broke out across the world and forced countries to go into lockdown. It features the singers who have lent their voice to the song. While Dev Shaurya Singhal has sung the Taare Zameen Par lyrics, Ajay Vasisht has sung the portion from Paradise.

Taare Zameen Par is a Bollywood hit film starring Amir Khan as Ram Shankar Nikumbh who teaches art at a boarding school. Here, he comes across Ishan Awasthi, played by Darsheel Safary, a student who isn't doing well in his studies and remains aloof in his class. Ram finds out that Ishan is dyslexic and not only helps him overcome the condition but also helps him discover his potential in art.