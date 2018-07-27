GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'You Will be Remembered Forever, Missile Man': Twitter is Paying Homage to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

It is the third death anniversary of President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, but India continues to feel the absence of its favourite President.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2018, 1:22 PM IST
Image credits: PTI
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who has every Indian’s vote for the most favourite and obviously most popular President ever, passed away on July 27, 2015. Exactly three years ago.

The beloved scientist, who was the 11th president of our nation, passed away following a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at Indian Institute of Management, Shillong.

It has been three years, but the nation still feels Dr. Kalam’s absence. It may not be wrong to say that there will never ever be another president as exceptionally extraordinary as Dr. Kalam.

Twitter paid homage to the ‘People's President’ on Friday.























































 

