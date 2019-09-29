You Will Soon Be Able to Order Allergy Friendly Food on Uber Eats

Uber Eats has announced to roll out allergy-friendly filters for people with allergies or dietary restrictions to order with the online delivery platform.

You can filter and find restaurants that are allergy friendly.

"When choosing a dish, you can easily communicate your allergy and dietary restrictions to these restaurants through the app," the company said on Thursday.

If a restaurant can't accommodate a request, they will message the customer and provide an opportunity to order another item that fits their needs, it added.

Since its launch nearly 4 years ago, more than 1 billion orders have been delivered to customers across 36 countries and in over 500 cities on Uber Eats.

In a bid to help reduce plastic waste, Uber Eats users will now have to request straws, utensils and other additional items when you place your order.

"Restaurants should no longer include them by default," said the company.

