3-min read

#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf These Super-Relatable Tweets Take You Back to Your Childhood Days

Twitter users have been reminiscing about their childhood in what can be called a mass ‘age epiphany’.

Tannistha Sinha | News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf These Super-Relatable Tweets Take You Back to Your Childhood Days
Image tweeted by @tvman65.
Since Thursday, Twitter users have been reminiscing about their childhood in what can be called a mass ‘age epiphany’.

Or in other words, they are expressing the pain felt with the passage of time as the world changes around us.

Suddenly, we are missing a planet, we watch television only when our Internet is down and children are subjected to cartoons that make us want to cry!

If you miss the after-school rendezvous with Dexter’s Laboratory, Powerpuff Girls and Scooby-Doo’s gang, tear up when you come across the OG bosses of all pencils ever made- Nataraj and Apsara, your online interaction meant chatting on Orkut and Yahoo Messenger, feel slightly relieved when you do not have to download songs for your mp3 in the morning of the day you’re to leave for a trip and can sing the Drake and Josh, Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody theme songs in your sleep, then this hashtag applies to you too!

Let’s take a look at some of the other hilarious tweets that will surely make you nostalgic about the good old days.

The authentic 90’s kid experience.

Some users got real with the impending doom that awaits us in the form of climate change and consequently, global warming.

These tweets gave you the feels, didn't they?

You might want to take a long bath and go to bed at a reasonable hour now but it is nice to know that you once had the energy to read an entire book in one sitting or play games in your gully during vacations and special holidays.

It can be safely presumed that if you can relate to these, your childhood might be a distant memory now but it sure was a happy time!

