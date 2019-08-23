YouAreOfficiallyOldIf These Super-Relatable Tweets Take You Back to Your Childhood Days

Since Thursday, Twitter users have been reminiscing about their childhood in what can be called a mass ‘age epiphany’.

Or in other words, they are expressing the pain felt with the passage of time as the world changes around us.

#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf you have random pains in the chest and back pic.twitter.com/7nGp0d2c8m — underdevelopement10k (@nameis_michael) August 22, 2019

Suddenly, we are missing a planet, we watch television only when our Internet is down and children are subjected to cartoons that make us want to cry!

#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf these mf where part of your morning routine pic.twitter.com/faLddGU4wN — Queen B (@TheBigestFandom) August 22, 2019

If you miss the after-school rendezvous with Dexter’s Laboratory, Powerpuff Girls and Scooby-Doo’s gang, tear up when you come across the OG bosses of all pencils ever made- Nataraj and Apsara, your online interaction meant chatting on Orkut and Yahoo Messenger, feel slightly relieved when you do not have to download songs for your mp3 in the morning of the day you’re to leave for a trip and can sing the Drake and Josh, Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody theme songs in your sleep, then this hashtag applies to you too!

#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf Scooby Doo was part of your Saturday morning cartoon rotation. pic.twitter.com/lcqTggHB9b — Sean Wasson (@SeanWasson) August 22, 2019

#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf If you have use one of these to make a phone call. pic.twitter.com/HtCK9Pdej1 — Jim Santos (@dajjgrinch) August 22, 2019

#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf you used this to write in all your scrapbooks pic.twitter.com/6aBtULrmyK — Santu (@santumisra) August 22, 2019

Let’s take a look at some of the other hilarious tweets that will surely make you nostalgic about the good old days.

#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf you remember the exact tune of dial up as you patiently waited to login into the internet. — Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) August 23, 2019

#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf there were 9 planets in the solar system when you were in school. pic.twitter.com/2oCrg3oNF3 — Sangeeta (@myEkfraseis) August 22, 2019

#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf if you have been in this situation pic.twitter.com/dhrRl1ho7D — Arnoud Wolfard (@awolfard) August 22, 2019

The authentic 90’s kid experience.

Some users got real with the impending doom that awaits us in the form of climate change and consequently, global warming.

These tweets gave you the feels, didn't they?

You might want to take a long bath and go to bed at a reasonable hour now but it is nice to know that you once had the energy to read an entire book in one sitting or play games in your gully during vacations and special holidays.

It can be safely presumed that if you can relate to these, your childhood might be a distant memory now but it sure was a happy time!

