BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'You'll Wear the Prom Dress Soon': Ellen DeGeneres Has a Message for Fans Caught in Coronavirus Lockdown

File photo of Ellen DeGeneres.

File photo of Ellen DeGeneres.

On the occasion of prom day in the United States, Ellen posted a throwback picture of her dress posing with her prom partner on her social media handles.

  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 11:17 AM IST
Share this:

Popular TV show host Ellen DeGeneres has devised a new way of spreading joy. The comedienne calls kind and needy people on her show and showers them with gifts on a regular basis.

Now, she vows to youngsters that if their prom was cancelled this week, she will make sure that they get to wear their prom dresses to prom soon.

On the occasion of prom day in the United States, Ellen posted a throwback picture of her dress posing with her prom partner on her social media handles.

“If your prom was supposed to be this weekend, I wanna see your gorgeous prom outfits,” Ellen wrote in the caption. She asked her fans to post a picture of their prom dresses with #ellenprom and promised that they will be able to “wear them to prom soon”.

Fans flooded the comments section with their prom pictures.

Many took the chance of sharing their memories surrounding prom.

Ever since production of her Ellen DeGeneres Show stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ellen has been keeping her fans updated with her time spent in her house.

After trying her hands on a 4,000 piece puzzle, Ellen resorted to lying upside down on her couch and calling her celebrity friends such as Michelle Obama, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Adam Levine and Courtney Cox.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story