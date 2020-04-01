'You'll Wear the Prom Dress Soon': Ellen DeGeneres Has a Message for Fans Caught in Coronavirus Lockdown

Popular TV show host Ellen DeGeneres has devised a new way of spreading joy. The comedienne calls kind and needy people on her show and showers them with gifts on a regular basis.

Now, she vows to youngsters that if their prom was cancelled this week, she will make sure that they get to wear their prom dresses to prom soon.

On the occasion of prom day in the United States, Ellen posted a throwback picture of her dress posing with her prom partner on her social media handles.

“If your prom was supposed to be this weekend, I wanna see your gorgeous prom outfits,” Ellen wrote in the caption. She asked her fans to post a picture of their prom dresses with #ellenprom and promised that they will be able to “wear them to prom soon”.

Fans flooded the comments section with their prom pictures.

The prom dress of my daughter’s dreams. Sobbing not because prom is canceled this year but because she looks like a million dollars in it pic.twitter.com/rw2aqdHY5B — LeslieDecker (@deckergirl1) March 31, 2020

I was going to wear this dress for my Senior Prom. But, with Senior year now being over I’ll never get the opportunity to go. My bf and I couldn’t attend prom last year. So now we will never get the special moment to go together. pic.twitter.com/WNcLfGF8B7 — G I A N N A (@GiannaCocuzza) March 31, 2020

Hey Ellen! This is my lovely Senior, Yazmin wearing her prom dress.#NATIONALPROMDAY pic.twitter.com/BGwgw4AcT2 — Jessica Puentes (@jprobedo) March 31, 2020

my junior prom was supposed to be this friday it got cancelled a month ago and we were told there’s a small chance it’ll be rescheduled pic.twitter.com/Y06xU6jbJQ — ashley (@ashleymfolan) March 31, 2020

Many took the chance of sharing their memories surrounding prom.



My boyfriend who became my fiancé. He passed away the following year in a car accident. I miss him, even 32 years later. pic.twitter.com/hIA8Lzm5m5 — Jamie L MacLaren (@JamieLOsborne) March 31, 2020

This was me in my prom night a year ago!

I feel so sorry for the class of 2020 whose prom has been postponed and rescheduled, keep in mind you'll graduate and have the best night of your lives!

But till then we need to keep taking care of ourselves, stay safe darlings!! pic.twitter.com/0lcECBdhpE — stream fine line, walls & heartbreak weather (@_edgeofstyles) March 31, 2020

Shawnee Heights HS in Kansas. 1977. Could have made it closer, but I wanted to get the knotty pine walls and red curtains---we also had red carpet. pic.twitter.com/tl2BtKzYN4 — Elizabeth (@Elizabethkeeli4) March 31, 2020

Ever since production of her Ellen DeGeneres Show stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ellen has been keeping her fans updated with her time spent in her house.

After trying her hands on a 4,000 piece puzzle, Ellen resorted to lying upside down on her couch and calling her celebrity friends such as Michelle Obama, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Adam Levine and Courtney Cox.