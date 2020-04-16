BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Young Boy Explaining His Friends Social Distancing Using Bricks is PM Modi Approved

Twitter screengrab / Narendra Modi.

Twitter screengrab / Narendra Modi.

'What the kids have demonstrated playfully, could be a very important lesson in staying safe from coronavirus pandemic,' PM Modi captioned the video.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
Share this:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, shared a video on his Twitter page which showed young kids discussing the importance of social distancing in the times of coronavirus.

When Modi announced the strict three-week-curfew in India on 24 March, he stressed upon one topic. Over and over again. Maintain social distancing to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus that has claimed the lives of as many as 1,35,000 persons worldwide as of April 16.

With infection at large and cases increasing in India by the day, the nation entered the second phase of lockdown till May 3 to pull further brakes on the spread of COVID-19.

In a gentle reminder video of sorts, the PM once again informed the netizens on Thursday why continuing social distancing would help in breaking the chain of coronavirus.

"Maan lo yeh saare aadmi hain aur ek aadmi mein corona hai. Maan lo yeh pehla aadmi hai, doosre teesre chauthe ko kaise beemar karta hai tum khud dekho (Consider these bricks as men and watch how the first person infected with corona can infect them all)," a young boy, acting as the teacher in the video can be heard saying.

Using bricks and domino effect, the boy instructs one of his "students" to remove one of the bricks placed in a spiral pattern and demonstrates how the chain of coronavirus spread could be broken -- all by maintaining sufficient distance from one another.

"Samajh mein aaya corona kaise failta hai (Now you understand how corona spreads)," the "teacher" in the video concludes.

"What the kids have demonstrated playfully, could be a very important lesson in staying safe from coronavirus pandemic," Modi captioned the video.


The viral video was also shared on the microblogging site by IAS officer Supriya Sahu and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan from their respective accounts.



Twitterati heaped praises on the youth for the knowledgable video.





With social distancing or self-isolation only way to go to keep the coronavirus infection at bay, reassuring images from different parts of India have shown the shopkeepers and customers alike obediently adhering to the protocol to keep the spread of infection in check.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,414,860

    +35,281*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,078,277

    +66,552*

  • Cured/Discharged

    525,316

    +24,320*  

  • Total DEATHS

    138,101

    +6,951*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres