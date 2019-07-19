Take the pledge to vote

Young Cancer Survivors from Mumbai Bag Medals at World Children's Winners Games

The July 4-July 7 event, which is annually held in Moscow for young cancer survivors, saw Indian students aged between seven and 16 bag several medals.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
Young Cancer Survivors from Mumbai Bag Medals at World Children's Winners Games
Representative Image.
Several Indian children, who survived cancer, brought home laurels after winning gold and silver medals at the World Children’s Winners Games in Russia.

The July 4-July 7 event, which is annually held in Moscow for young cancer survivors, saw Indian students aged between seven and 16 bag several medals, Mumbai Mirror reports.

The children were encouraged, trained and sponsored by Tata Memorial Hospital’s ImPaCT (Improving Paediatric Cancer Care and Treatment) Foundation, where they had been receiving treatment.

Ameeta Bhatia, volunteer social worker at the hospital’s paediatric department, who accompanied the children to Moscow, said the hospital took up the initiative with the aim to bring back their confidence.

“During treatment, many lose confidence in themselves; others lose an academic year or fall behind their peers and don’t do well in studies because of the pain and trauma. Some stop talking to family members and generally withdraw from life. They believe they can’t do anything. They also sometimes harbour the fear that if they participate in sports, they will fall sick. After they come back from the event, they become more open and active and also start participating in school competitions,” Bhatia was quoted as saying by the Mumbai Mirror.

The hospital has been sending cancer-surviving children for the games since 2014, the publication reports.

