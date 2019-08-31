Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Young Fan Breaks Down on Being Hugged by US Open Defending Champion Naomi Osaka

The reigning Australian Open champion later quoted the video, urging her little admirer not to 'cry next time.'

Trending Desk

August 31, 2019
Screenshot from video uploaded by US Open Tennis | Naomi Osaka
Tennis player Naomi Osaka is winning hearts online for her sweet gesture towards a young fan.

A video shared on Twitter shows the 21-year-old US Open defending champion from Japan hugging a girl who is overwhelmed by the gesture and breaks into tears.

The reigning Australian Open champion later retweeted the video, urging her little admirer not to “cry next time.”

Many took to Twitter to react to the beautiful moment. Netizens also appreciated Osaka’s humble gesture. Take a look at some reactions:

Last month, netizens had been moved by a picture showing American soccer player Carson Pickett ‘fist-bumping’ a toddler fan who like her was born without a left forearm.

Osaka is all set to take on 15-year-old American tennis sensation Coco Gauff for a spot in the last 16 of the US Open after advancing to the third round of the tournament by defeating Poland’s 53rd-ranked Magda Linette 6-2 6-4 on Thursday.

“You guys were really nice to me. It gives me a lot of energy and makes it so much more fun,” Osaka said to thank the supportive crowd following her win.

She also thanked retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for showing up to watch her match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch

