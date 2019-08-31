Young Fan Breaks Down on Being Hugged by US Open Defending Champion Naomi Osaka

Tennis player Naomi Osaka is winning hearts online for her sweet gesture towards a young fan.

A video shared on Twitter shows the 21-year-old US Open defending champion from Japan hugging a girl who is overwhelmed by the gesture and breaks into tears.

Heartwarming moments like this one is what we love to see... @Naomi_Osaka_ | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/L5HXcVWqFF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2019

The reigning Australian Open champion later retweeted the video, urging her little admirer not to “cry next time.”

Please don’t cry next time ❤️ https://t.co/VGVjdOThrH — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) August 29, 2019

Many took to Twitter to react to the beautiful moment. Netizens also appreciated Osaka’s humble gesture. Take a look at some reactions:

That future tennis pro is wearing our jawn. If you’re her, get at us. We owe you some shwag. — SOUTH fellini (@SOUTHfellini) August 29, 2019

You are so special to hug your sweet fan — Jan Purcell (@jan_purcell) August 29, 2019

Classy move! Hope Naomi has a great tournament — Paper Shark (@papershark21) August 29, 2019

It makes me tear up that a kid could care so much about a tennis superstar. That's the way I looked at baseball players when I was little, happy it still exists — The Bricklaying Beast (@rastalinus) August 30, 2019

This is why I am #OSAKA fan — Haider Marri (@papamarri) August 29, 2019

I started watching tennis again bc of you. — Martin Cowan (@11762mc) August 29, 2019

Last month, netizens had been moved by a picture showing American soccer player Carson Pickett ‘fist-bumping’ a toddler fan who like her was born without a left forearm.

Osaka is all set to take on 15-year-old American tennis sensation Coco Gauff for a spot in the last 16 of the US Open after advancing to the third round of the tournament by defeating Poland’s 53rd-ranked Magda Linette 6-2 6-4 on Thursday.

“You guys were really nice to me. It gives me a lot of energy and makes it so much more fun,” Osaka said to thank the supportive crowd following her win.

She also thanked retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for showing up to watch her match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

