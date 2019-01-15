LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Young Fan of Shane Watson Invades Cricket Ground to Ask for Autograph. Turns Out it Was His Son

Watson was in for a surprise when a young fan invaded the pitch to get an autograph from his idol.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
Young Fan of Shane Watson Invades Cricket Ground to Ask for Autograph. Turns Out it Was His Son
Image credits: BBL Twitter / Shane Watson Instagram
Fans go to almost any length to get an autograph or a selfie with cricketers they admire, sometimes even putting the security in jeopardy but when a young fan came out on the field to meet Shane Watson during a T20 match, cricket lovers were left in awe.

Watson, who bid farewell to the international cricket in 2016, is making his presence felt in the on-going Big Bash League (BBL). The league, which is currently in its eighth edition, witnessed a thrilling encounter on Sunday when the defending champions Adelaide Strikers took on the Sydney Thunder at Sydney Showground Stadium. The 37-year-old played the captain's knock and smashed 68 off 40 balls, helping Sydney Thunder secure an easy 71-run victory over the visitors.

Apart from the action-packed match, it was a heartwarming moment shared between Watson and his five-year-old son Will that left the fans gushing. During the interval, Will decided to invade the field and take an autograph from his idol. His dad. The cricketer, who was all smiles, happily obliged and even posed for a selfie.

The special father-son moment was caught on tape and later posted by the official Twitter handle of BBL.

"Young players come out on the field and they receive a cap from their heroes and that there is young Will Watson, the son of Shane Watson. That's brilliant. What an experience. Father and son relationship is always a strong bond but experience for life. Lovely scenes, look at that. This is what the Big Bash is all about," the commentator says as Watson and his son share the adorable moment on the pitch.




The video soon went viral on Twitter and several cricket accounts came out to bat for the father-son duo.










Senior Watson too shared the selfie with Will on his Instagram page.

