Young Trick or Treater Leaves Candies From His Own Stash in an Empty Candy Bowl on Halloween

Security footage from the house of one Leslie Hodges shows a young trick-or-treater selflessly giving his own treats when he saw that a bowl on the porch of one of the houses he was visiting on Halloween was empty.

Taking to her Facebook account Leslie shared the footage in which a youngster who seems to be dressed as a vampire, can be seen running up to a bowl expecting it to have candy, only to find it empty instead.

The boy can be seen showing "There ain't no more candy," before proceeding to put a handful of candies from his own goodie bag into the bowl.

Leslie accompanied the heartwarming video with the caption that read that she had "caught" the act on their Nest camera and that it "has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world. What a selfless act from this little guy! ️ Kudos to his parents!!!"

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 322K times and has already received 27K comments and 419K shares.A number of people took to the social media site commenting on the youngster's act of selflessness.

One user wrote, "Never change kid!" While another posted, "Parenting done righte!!!" A third person posted, "Wow, that's such a sweet kid and obviously good upbringing. A fourth person even posted, "Omg crying!! What a great kid!! His parents are killing it! My heart."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.