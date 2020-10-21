Young UK Boy Raises over 80,000 Dollars for Charity by Sleeping in Tent for More than 200 Days

A 10-year-old boy named Max Woosey in UK has been sleeping in a tent outside his home for more than 200 days and raised over £75,000 or Rs 71 lakhs for a health care centre.

The tent was given by Max’s 64-year-old friend and neighbour Rick before he died of cancer. Rick had told Max to have an adventure with the tent and hence he came up with the idea of raising money for charity in his memory.

Max had donated a whopping amount £75,000 (Rs 71 lakhs) to the North Devon Hospice, where Rick and his wife, Sue, were admitted in their final days.

The hospital authority also took to their official Twitter handle and expressed their gratitude to Max. They even requested people to help Max in raising funds. North Devon Hospice tweeted, “LOVE that Max's fan-mail and donations managed to reach him like this @RoyalMail! He's a fundraising superstar, camped out for 200+ nights to support the hospice, and his story has gone global! Encourage him along with a donation at http://buff.ly/3db8a3V.”

As reported by BBC, Max got this idea of sleeping in a tent at the starting of the COVID-19 lockdown and he is still sleeping in the tent in his backyard. He stated to BBC that his neighbour and friend Rick asked him to have adventures in the tent and that’s what he is doing. He also shared that the best thing about sleeping in the tent, is he gets to read as much as he can and also gets to sleep in without his parents nagging him.

The 10-year-old also revealed that he isn’t scared but he “sometimes” gets freaked out especially when it is a stormy weather.

The people are lauding the kid for doing such a big thing at this young age. Many called him inspiration too.