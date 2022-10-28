Youngster Creates Insanely Relaxing Sounds Using Gun, Rifles and Rocket Launchers

Raindrops on a windowpane, the sound of a flowing stream, chirping birds, and rhythmic ocean waves– these are all sounds people find soothing and easy to fall asleep to. Autonomous sensory meridian response or ASMR takes it one level higher. There are tons of videos online where creators take to the mic, speaking in a soft, soothing manner, sometimes even making sounds using keyboards, brushes, fruits, and more. ASMR-evoking sounds apparently create a tingling sensation and aid some people in sleeping, too. One man, however, decided to go extreme with it, making sounds using deadly weapons to create relaxing sounds.

In a viral tweet with over 7 million views, a youngster is seen with what looks like a rocket launcher and a mic. He taps the back end of the weapon and then moves it. The weapon hits the light located quite close to the set-up. Seconds later, a fake blast is heard. The man seems to have multiple other videos similar to this one on YouTube. They all feature titles like “Insane Rocket Launcher Sounds For Sleep”.

ASMR streams have evolved pic.twitter.com/3O4hW5RsIG — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 21, 2022

The young man’s YouTube channel, ASMR Rich, includes many videos creating sounds involving the use of a ‘golden gun’, a sniper rifle and other guns for “sleep and relaxation”.

The video has left netizens flabbergasted. There seems to be a consensus that this is far from relaxing enough for falling asleep. The original poster, Dexerto, wrote that “Insane gun sounds for sleep and relaxation” has to be the top 3 craziest strings of words ever put together.”

Social media users are confused about who such videos are meant for.

who tf sleeps and relaxes to this pic.twitter.com/gATQlQUpcb — ciro (@cirouk_) October 21, 2022

There do seem to be some admirers, though. For instance, one person said that they have “unironically listened to some of these videos.”

I have unironically listened to some of these 💀 — Zach (@flare_63) October 21, 2022

Another one agreed, saying that they think the videos are good, too. However, it appears that most netizens are unlikely to take a liking to the videos for sleeping.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here