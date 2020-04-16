Youngsters Partying at Bali Villa During Coronavirus Pandemic Leave Netizens Furious

Most parts of the world are under lockdown due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the worrying times, a bunch of youngsters, including some models and British Instagram star Tyrone Hermitt, were seen partying in a villa in Bali.







As per a report in The Daily Mail, the group of youngsters can clearly be seen ignoring social distancing norms as they were partying together at the North Kuta villa.







In an Instagram video posted by Tyrone Hermitt, someone in the background can be heard cheering, “Nothing low key about this [party],” mentioned the report. After receiving a lot of backlash for the act, the Instagram star deleted his account and has also issued an apology.







I am honestly so fucking tired of people not taking the pandemic seriously. You should ALL be ashamed of yourselves. These are screenshots from Tyrone Hermitt’s instagram story (tyronehermitt17). Do these people realise that the whole world is on lockdown? What the fuck man pic.twitter.com/taoDTQrsVU — 👼🏼 (@kimchipussykt) April 13, 2020

“This was not my party. I apologize for attending. I did not realize there was going to be as much people at the party and it looked busier than it was. I respect Bali and will be donating to some charities to help locals who are losing jobs and need help,” he said.







According to the reports, the hip-hop party was organised by a 21-year-old pilot Mahmoud Attiya.







The organizer has also issued an apology now, stating, “We are very sorry for all the trouble. We only invited few people but a lot of people showed up so we had a call from security and we closed the DJ and everybody left. We totally appreciate the Bali government and immigration and their support to help avoid Covid-19.”







As of now, Indonesia has not imposed a nationwide lockdown. However, the government has advised people to avoid social gatherings and remain indoors.

