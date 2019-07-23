Youngsters Win Hearts for Helping Elderly Dementia Patient Surf 'One Last Time'

A bunch of youngsters are winning hearts online for their heartwarming act of fulfilling an elderly dementia patient’s wish to surf “one last time.”

Local resident Ryan Giancola was with friends on a North Carolina beach when an elderly woman approached him and asked if they could help her husband “ride a wave one last time”.

“Yesterday an elderly lady came up to us at the beach and asked if we could help fulfill her husband’s wish to ride a wave one last time. She said he is suffering from dementia and most likely has a year to live. What an amazing experience and on my birthday none the less!” Ryan wrote on Twitter alongside a video of their act.

Yesterday an elderly lady came up to us at the beach and asked if we could help fulfill her husbands wish to ride a wave one last time. She said that he is suffering from dementia and most likely has a year to live. What and amazing experience and on my birthday none the less! pic.twitter.com/RW0rdhugK6 — Ryan Giancola (@giancola_ryan) July 17, 2019

The video has been viewed nearly 7 million times with lakhs of people retweeting and liking Ryan’s post.

It has also attracted thousands of comments of admiration. One Twitter user recounted his experience of being by his Dad’s side as he battled Alzheimer’s for 13 years.

I took care of my Dad for 13 years as he battled Alzheimer's, he passed away in 2012.The memories I made while he lost his memory were memorable.I was his mind and he was my heart. — Juan Ceballos (@MrJuanCeballos) July 18, 2019

Another commented that the video was “simultaneously heart breaking and beautiful.”

This is simultaneously heart breaking and beautiful — Leon Lush 🍅 (@LeonLush) July 21, 2019

Some 50 million people are globally are said to be affected by dementia, defined by Alzheimer’s Association, as a “general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life.”