Youngsters Win Hearts for Helping Elderly Dementia Patient Surf 'One Last Time'

Local resident Ryan Giancola was with friends on a North Carolina beach when an elderly woman approached him and asked if they could help her husband “ride a wave one last time”.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
Youngsters Win Hearts for Helping Elderly Dementia Patient Surf 'One Last Time'
Credit: Twitter
A bunch of youngsters are winning hearts online for their heartwarming act of fulfilling an elderly dementia patient’s wish to surf “one last time.”

Local resident Ryan Giancola was with friends on a North Carolina beach when an elderly woman approached him and asked if they could help her husband “ride a wave one last time”.

“Yesterday an elderly lady came up to us at the beach and asked if we could help fulfill her husband’s wish to ride a wave one last time. She said he is suffering from dementia and most likely has a year to live. What an amazing experience and on my birthday none the less!” Ryan wrote on Twitter alongside a video of their act.

The video has been viewed nearly 7 million times with lakhs of people retweeting and liking Ryan’s post.

It has also attracted thousands of comments of admiration. One Twitter user recounted his experience of being by his Dad’s side as he battled Alzheimer’s for 13 years.

Another commented that the video was “simultaneously heart breaking and beautiful.”

Some 50 million people are globally are said to be affected by dementia, defined by Alzheimer’s Association, as a “general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life.”

