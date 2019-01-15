Your Favorite Celebrities And Brands Are Celebrating Their Transformation With The #10YearChallenge
This #TransformationTuesday is being ramped up by your favorite celeberities to show their progress with the #10YearChallenge.
This #TransformationTuesday is being ramped up by your favorite celeberities to show their progress with the #10YearChallenge.
Maybe you have a picture from 10 years ago. Or maybe you rely on Facebook's "On This Day."
Your favorite celebrities and brands, however, do have pictures to show the progress they have made in the last 10 years. Using the hashtag #10Yearchallenge, the challenge involves splicing a picture of you from 2009 next to a picture of you in 2019 to show the contrast and the evolution. Take a look at some of the changes.
Is it too late for the #10YearChallenge?— Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 15, 2019
@jillmanipulator/@johnrussophoto pic.twitter.com/SRvyNdkKJZ
Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/gruONFaDDn— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 15, 2019
But this isn't limited to just your favorite celebrities or musicians, but extends to the cast from your favorite shows.
The Gang then vs. The Gang now. #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/L7AiRZFxhO— HIMYM (@OfficialHIMYM) January 15, 2019
And don't forget your favorite brands and pop culture icons.
Looking forward to the next ten. #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/uN6FxlQAP3— Xbox (@Xbox) January 15, 2019
A hero then and a hero now. #10YearChallenge #Aquaman - Now playing in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/lVacxc2sbl pic.twitter.com/TyVrQvQnTd— Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) January 15, 2019
What hasn't changed in 10 years? People's sense of humor.
Saw everyone posting these 2009 vs 2019 pics so here's mine pic.twitter.com/nIn5TU7zNE— Sam Thorne (@Strippin) January 13, 2019
What a difference Nair makes! #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/eSDssIg8Qk— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 14, 2019
#10YearChallenge Gosh time flies! pic.twitter.com/7PQnq0ZBBq— Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) January 15, 2019
Ok fine I’ll play the #10YearChallenge game too pic.twitter.com/Q6aljrWsqz— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) January 15, 2019
And some classics.
TOM & JERRY #10yearchallenge. These 2 are immortal pic.twitter.com/WDHqImjHpU— DaRiUs tHe AfRiCaN™❁ (@JhusBLaze) January 15, 2019
Also Watch
-
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Someone Submitted A Stolen Photograph For The OnePlus World Photography Day Competition, And it Won
- Your Favorite Celebrities And Brands Are Celebrating Their Transformation With The #10YearChallenge
- AFC Asian Cup: Jhingan’s Stellar Show in Vain After Halder’s Tired Tackle Sends India Crashing
- Is David Beckham Going to Turn Vegan After Eating Delicious Vegan Seoul Burger?
- Critics Choice Awards 2019 Complete List of Winners: Roma, Vice, A Star is Born Win Top Honours
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s