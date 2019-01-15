LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Your Favorite Celebrities And Brands Are Celebrating Their Transformation With The #10YearChallenge

This #TransformationTuesday is being ramped up by your favorite celeberities to show their progress with the #10YearChallenge.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 15, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
How much has changed in the last 10 years? Do you remember what you were doing in 2009? Or what you looked like?

Maybe you have a picture from 10 years ago. Or maybe you rely on Facebook's "On This Day."

Your favorite celebrities and brands, however, do have pictures to show the progress they have made in the last 10 years. Using the hashtag #10Yearchallenge, the challenge involves splicing a picture of you from 2009 next to a picture of you in 2019 to show the contrast and the evolution. Take a look at some of the changes.













View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on





View this post on Instagram

Wax on, wax off... #10yearchallenge

A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) on



But this isn't limited to just your favorite celebrities or musicians, but extends to the cast from your favorite shows.




View this post on Instagram

#10yearchallenge ♡

A post shared by Katie Aselton (@katieaselton) on



And don't forget your favorite brands and pop culture icons.







What hasn't changed in 10 years? People's sense of humor.















And some classics.





