Your Favorite Historical Artefacts Are Now Memes, As Museums Celebrate National #MusMeme Day

museum visitors, after reading the ‘please do not touch’ sign #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/VgKKmsf2Dw — Amy Dbsn (@DbsnAmy) August 22, 2018

Happy #MusMeme day! Have you ever created any memes with objects in our collections? If so, be sure to share them with us today. Sculpture from Italy c. 1518 pic.twitter.com/DcdF9epNQ5 — Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) August 22, 2018

#MusMeme

If you're here for the King of Pop, he's up on Level 1. pic.twitter.com/d3D20EmPjF — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) August 22, 2018

"Thank you for visiting. The museum is now closed." #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/qbeBUDv7Gk — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) August 22, 2018



You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/NXUene9uPp

— RCP museum (@RCPmuseum) August 22, 2018

If you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my#MusMeme pic.twitter.com/cYGP1cmFOy — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) August 22, 2018

This is my absolute favourite ever.

I'm supressing the temptation to post any more.#MusMeme pic.twitter.com/ZrGAMC6zX7 — Simon Brown (@simonianbrown) August 22, 2018

When you're wearing socks and you step on something wet #MusMeme



(From Audubon's "Quadrupeds of North America," https://t.co/tW68euTm97) pic.twitter.com/8acDEntMQ2 — SmithsonianLibraries (@SILibraries) August 22, 2018

“Who’s got two thumbs and thinks he’s going to survive extinction? This guy.” #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/HQzjKTlLx2 — Imaging and Analysis (@NHM_IAC) August 22, 2018

We don't have any memes about museums but we DO have a museum about memes...! #MusMeme #Memes pic.twitter.com/2h3oz2e4tr — ICE (@Welsh_ICE) August 22, 2018