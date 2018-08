Your Favorite Historical Artefacts Are Now Memes, As Museums Celebrate National #MusMeme Day

museum visitors, after reading the ‘please do not touch’ sign #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/VgKKmsf2Dw — Amy Dbsn (@DbsnAmy) August 22, 2018

Museum trips can be very fascinating, especially when we are growing up and visiting one with our friends, as part of a school trip. Oh, the joy.But now the times have changed and we've all moved to the Internet. The classical paintings and historical artefacts you saw have been replaced by memes. But what if there were memes from those artefacts?After Classical Art Memes, Museums in the UK yesterday celebrated Museum Meme Day. The content of the memes spanned from artefacts and Renaissance paintings to stone sculptures.Twitter saw a series of funny memes presented to you by the museums themselves - and not all of them were memes with art or historical objects in them - some of them were a social commentary on the other things in the museum - people! If you've ever visited a museum in your life, you've probably been the person in their memes.The results of these memes are hilarious. And perhaps a bit too relatable. Take a look.And while some were about their patrons, some were memes very similar to the ones you make on the internet - only they were made with historical art pieces.Some are a pre-historic rendition of your pop-culture favourites.And we also learnt, that a museum exclusively about memes, also exists.Museums have always held history, wonder and the documentation of the past. But it also has memes. And all of Twitter has loved it.