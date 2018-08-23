GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Your Favorite Historical Artefacts Are Now Memes, As Museums Celebrate National #MusMeme Day

Museums have always held history, wonder and the documentation of the past. But now, it also has memes.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 23, 2018, 11:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Your Favorite Historical Artefacts Are Now Memes, As Museums Celebrate National #MusMeme Day
Museums have always held history, wonder and the documentation of the past. But now, it also has memes.
Loading...
Museum trips can be very fascinating, especially when we are growing up and visiting one with our friends, as part of a school trip. Oh, the joy.

But now the times have changed and we've all moved to the Internet. The classical paintings and historical artefacts you saw have been replaced by memes. But what if there were memes from those artefacts?

After Classical Art Memes, Museums in the UK yesterday celebrated Museum Meme Day. The content of the memes spanned from artefacts and Renaissance paintings to stone sculptures.

Twitter saw a series of funny memes presented to you by the museums themselves - and not all of them were memes with art or historical objects in them - some of them were a social commentary on the other things in the museum - people! If you've ever visited a museum in your life, you've probably been the person in their memes.

The results of these memes are hilarious. And perhaps a bit too relatable. Take a look.



























And while some were about their patrons, some were memes very similar to the ones you make on the internet - only they were made with historical art pieces.

























Some are a pre-historic rendition of your pop-culture favourites.







And we also learnt, that a museum exclusively about memes, also exists.




Museums have always held history, wonder and the documentation of the past. But it also has memes. And all of Twitter has loved it.





Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...