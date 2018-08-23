Your Favorite Historical Artefacts Are Now Memes, As Museums Celebrate National #MusMeme Day
Museums have always held history, wonder and the documentation of the past. But now, it also has memes.
Museums have always held history, wonder and the documentation of the past. But now, it also has memes.
But now the times have changed and we've all moved to the Internet. The classical paintings and historical artefacts you saw have been replaced by memes. But what if there were memes from those artefacts?
After Classical Art Memes, Museums in the UK yesterday celebrated Museum Meme Day. The content of the memes spanned from artefacts and Renaissance paintings to stone sculptures.
Twitter saw a series of funny memes presented to you by the museums themselves - and not all of them were memes with art or historical objects in them - some of them were a social commentary on the other things in the museum - people! If you've ever visited a museum in your life, you've probably been the person in their memes.
The results of these memes are hilarious. And perhaps a bit too relatable. Take a look.
So here for #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/TvXdLnu1ZP
— JustGiving (@JustGiving) August 22, 2018
museum visitors, after reading the ‘please do not touch’ sign #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/VgKKmsf2Dw — Amy Dbsn (@DbsnAmy) August 22, 2018
Happy #MusMeme day! Have you ever created any memes with objects in our collections? If so, be sure to share them with us today. Sculpture from Italy c. 1518 pic.twitter.com/DcdF9epNQ5 — Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) August 22, 2018
It's #MusMeme day today. What are your best #Dinosaur memes? pic.twitter.com/phbjN4KsjL
— The Dinosaur Museum (@DinosaursDorch) August 22, 2018
So we heard it's #MusMeme day.— NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) August 22, 2018
A classic. pic.twitter.com/NToKPZTK7e
#MusMeme— Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) August 22, 2018
If you're here for the King of Pop, he's up on Level 1. pic.twitter.com/d3D20EmPjF
Just saying... #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/vfv0VU2uJP— V&A (@V_and_A) August 22, 2018
And yes. It happens. #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/GupLRw0fUY— NHM Library&Archives (@NHM_Library) August 22, 2018
"Thank you for visiting. The museum is now closed." #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/qbeBUDv7Gk— Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) August 22, 2018
And while some were about their patrons, some were memes very similar to the ones you make on the internet - only they were made with historical art pieces.
You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/NXUene9uPp
— RCP museum (@RCPmuseum) August 22, 2018
Inspirational. #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/lscemFa8AF— NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) August 22, 2018
If you then you don’t— Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) August 22, 2018
don’t love deserve
me at my me at my#MusMeme pic.twitter.com/cYGP1cmFOy
Happy #MusMeme day everyone. pic.twitter.com/KJpR5pPLvq— Walcott (@JrMoe_) August 22, 2018
Profile pic vs tagged photo 😨 #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/FfNUZubLTn— English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) August 22, 2018
This is my absolute favourite ever.— Simon Brown (@simonianbrown) August 22, 2018
I'm supressing the temptation to post any more.#MusMeme pic.twitter.com/ZrGAMC6zX7
When you're wearing socks and you step on something wet #MusMeme— SmithsonianLibraries (@SILibraries) August 22, 2018
(From Audubon's "Quadrupeds of North America," https://t.co/tW68euTm97) pic.twitter.com/8acDEntMQ2
“Who’s got two thumbs and thinks he’s going to survive extinction? This guy.” #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/HQzjKTlLx2— Imaging and Analysis (@NHM_IAC) August 22, 2018
Some are a pre-historic rendition of your pop-culture favourites.
Disney princesses re-imagined as arthropods #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/VOCotradr4— Cole Mass Migration (@ColeMM2019) August 22, 2018
"You are #TheLastJedi"— National Library of Scotland (@natlibscot) August 22, 2018
"In the universe?"
"No, in the Library - we're closing"#MusMeme #StarWars pic.twitter.com/LXuhYa0zZ1
And we also learnt, that a museum exclusively about memes, also exists.
We don't have any memes about museums but we DO have a museum about memes...! #MusMeme #Memes pic.twitter.com/2h3oz2e4tr— ICE (@Welsh_ICE) August 22, 2018
Museums have always held history, wonder and the documentation of the past. But it also has memes. And all of Twitter has loved it.
me @ my timeline today #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/FsVi6TiKoq— Evan Windham (@itsewindy) August 22, 2018
Mid-week museum memes anyone? #MusMeme Day pic.twitter.com/GGp9tYYLzN— RCP museum (@RCPmuseum) August 22, 2018
Also Watch
-
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Deadly Accident On Highway But A Miracle Saves The Baby
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- On Eid, Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat With a Little Surprise; See Pic and Videos
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
- Danny Boyle Exited New James Bond Film After Rift With 007 on Who'll Play Russian Villain
- Geeky Comedy The Big Bang Theory Logs Off in 2019 With Season 12
- A Lawsuit Against Google For Sneaky Location Tracking Impacts All of us