Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Your Favourite Nursery Rhyme 'ABCD' Gets a New Tune and Internet Can't Unhear it

Our favourite jamming song a kid, the ABCD song or the Alphabets song has been given a new tune and nobody likes it.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
Dream English | @NoahGarfinkel / Twitter.

We hate to find out that something we learnt in our childhood has been ruined by some new invention or discovery.

It was difficult to accept that the last little planet Pluto was no longer a planet and just when we were starting to get used to it, they declared Pluto a planet again.

And now, our favourite jamming song a kid, the ABCD song or the Alphabets song has been given a new tune and netizens are clearly not amused.

Listen to the new version first:

"I feel bad for the future generations who have to listen to this remix," wrote one Twitter user.

"There was nothing wrong with the old one, so I don't get why people had to go and change it."

Reading the caption, TV writer Noah Garfinkel was clearly unimpressed.

In order to make the letters LMNOP sound clear to kids, Dream English decided to separate them in the tune and this is barely acceptable to the Tweeples. Instead of reading it together, like in the original one, the pause between ‘L, M, N’ and ‘O, P, Q, R, S’ is what annoyed the people on social media.

Even Ellen DeGeneres seemed disappointed with the newer version. On her TV show, The Ellen Show, the comedian said, “The song that we learnt as a kid to learn ABC alphabets, they changed it,” before playing the latest version.

“Who has the authority to change the alphabet song?” is an important question asked in the comments section, and the other users screamed and died using memes to express their disappointment.

Read full article
