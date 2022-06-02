'Your Google Doubts': Desi Doctor's Honest OPD Fee Will 'Cure' Your Weekday Blues

Doctors are often fed up with the patients, who check their symptoms or medical problems online and present arguments. One such doctor came up with a nice trick to teach his patients a lesson. The doctor apparently charges Rs 200 for his diagnosis and his treatment but takes up Rs 1000 for answering Google’s doubts. A Twitter user, who goes by the name Gaurav Dalmia, shared a picture of a doctor’s Out-Patient Department (OPD) charges.

The picture also had the OPD fees charged by a doctor if a patient is getting himself/herself diagnosed by him and is not following his advice. The medical practitioner even charges Rs 2,000 if the patient comes with his/her diagnosis and insists on his/her treatment. Well, there is no need to highlight his OPD charges drips with sarcasm. Let’s take a look at them:

My Diagnosis, My Treatment – Rs. 200

My Diagnosis, Your Treatment – Rs. 500

Your Google Doubts – Rs. 1, 000

Your Diagnosis, My Treatment – Rs 1,500

Your Diagnosis, Your Treatment – Rs. 2,000

Sharing the image of his fees, the user wrote, “This doctor gets it totally right.”

This doctor gets it totally right!!! pic.twitter.com/iW9Ou8UVwO — Gaurav Dalmia (@gdalmiathinks) June 1, 2022

Netizens totally agree with the doctor’s charges and called them “rational” as well. One of the users urged that people should “trust and respect” doctors, another agreed that he would have ended up paying Rs. 2,000 bucks.

We shld trust and respect doctor — Jbajari (@Jbajari2) June 1, 2022

Omg so true. Google doubts. True — Munish Patodia (@MunishPatodia) June 1, 2022

I would end up paying 2k — har!$h (@wabale) June 1, 2022

A person asked, “What about my medicines and Dr prescription charges?”

what about my medicines and Dr prescription charges ? — Eddie (@ashishddeshpand) June 1, 2022

While it is a good habit to be aware of your medical problems and treatment, bombarding your doctor on basis of Google results isn’t the right way.

What do you think about the doctor’s OPD charges in the viral image?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.