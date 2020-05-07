BUZZ

'Your home is the Oasis': Mumbai Police is Now Spreading Corona Awareness With Music

(Image: Mumbai Police)

(Image: Mumbai Police)

Netizens have given the commendable effort thumbs up and the post has received over 7,000 likes in only an hour since it was shared.

Mumbai remains to be one of the worst affected areas in terms of coronavirus infection in the country. Apart from schooling covidiots on the streets and helping those in need, Mumbai police has been spreading awareness through memes.

The official social media handles of Mumbai police have reworked movies, popular memes, songs, famous characters, among others to make their point.

This time, the police have morphed popular bands’ names to serve as a stay at home messages.

The caption reads: “Which [is] your favourite band? Ours is band-o-bast!”

While the first one reads, “‘U2’ stay home”, the next one is “Don’t loiter in the ‘Backstreet, Boys’”. The other slogans are: “Don’t visit ‘Linkin Park’” and “Your home is the ‘Oasis’”.

Mumbai police has been credited for using innovative hashtags on their posts. They have used #lockdownperformance, #melodyofsafety, #stayhome, #staysafe and #aayaMumbaipolice in the post.

Many got into the comments to make some wordplay fun on their favourite bands. One user said, "Don't go out as all days are 'green day'". Another said, "Even The Beach Boys are inside The Doors".

Many got into the comments to make some wordplay fun on their favourite bands. One user said, “Don’t go out as all days are ‘green day’”. Another said, “Even The Beach Boys are inside The Doors”.

While one Instagram user wrote, “One Direction at home”, another comment read: “Don’t go out to meet The Jonas Brothers”.

