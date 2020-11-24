'Your Legacy Will Live On': Prince William and Kate Middleton Mourn Their Beloved Dog Lupo

The Kensington Royals on Sunday announced the demise of their pet dog, Lupo. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the sad news on social media and dedicated a post to their beloved pet. A portrait of the black English cocker spaniel was posted on their official Instagram account as they expressed their grief. Prince William and Kate Middleton said that they were sad after their dear dog Lupo passed away last weekend. They further said that the royal pet has been at the heart of their family for the past nine years and they will miss him a lot.

Lupo was adopted by Prince William and Kate in 2012, a year before they welcomed their first child, Prince George, who is now seven years old. The couple are also parents to Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Lupo was part of a set of puppies born to Ella, the pet dog of Kate's parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton. The pet's death was also mourned by Kate's brother, James Middleton. He said in an Instagram post that it is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of his sister Catherine and her family, has passed away. James further said that Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka and Luna. He was nine at the time of his death.

Kate' brother said that even though there isn't much information on how to grieve for a dog, he lit a candle and said a prayer and took Lupo's mother, Ella, on a long walk. James wished for Lupo to rest in peace and said Tilly and Mini will be waiting for him. Lupo will always be remembered and his legacy will live on forever.

Throughout his years in the Royal family, Lupo has been featured in several photographs released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The pup was also the inspiration behind a series of British children's book Lupo: The Adventures of a Royal Dog.