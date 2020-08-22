BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Your Legs are Long': Dhoni Gives up Business Class Seat on Flight to UAE, His Selfless Act Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings left for Dubai on Friday where they will be based for IPL 2020. Credits: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings left for Dubai on Friday where they will be based for IPL 2020. Credits: Twitter

CSK director George John shared the incident on his official Twitter handle wherein the CSK skipper told him to sit in the business class seat while he himself sat in economy class.

Buzz Staff
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
Share this:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again won hearts with his gesture when he gave up his business class seat to the CSK director to join his teammates in the economy class to Dubai where they will be based during the IPL 2020.

Director of Chennai Super Kings, K George John, shared the incident on his official Twitter handle wherein the CSK skipper told him to sit in the business class seat while he himself sat in economy class.

Sharing this incident on Twitter, George tweeted, “When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, ‘Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.’ The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni”

Since the video was shared, it has garnered more than 3 thousand views and counting. Netizens couldn't stop appreciating the former Indian captain about his humble and grounded act.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dhoni, his team, and team officials from the franchise left for the United Arab Emirates on Friday after finishing their six-day training camp in Chennai. It was during this training camp that Dhoni announced his retirement.

Players will be in isolation for 6 days after they reach the UAE. All players, domestic and overseas, will have to undergo 5 tests before entering the biosecure bubble.

What do you think about Captian Cool?

Next Story
Loading