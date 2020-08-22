'Your Legs are Long': Dhoni Gives up Business Class Seat on Flight to UAE, His Selfless Act Goes Viral

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again won hearts with his gesture when he gave up his business class seat to the CSK director to join his teammates in the economy class to Dubai where they will be based during the IPL 2020.

Director of Chennai Super Kings, K George John, shared the incident on his official Twitter handle wherein the CSK skipper told him to sit in the business class seat while he himself sat in economy class.

Sharing this incident on Twitter, George tweeted, “When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, ‘Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.’ The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni”

When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/bE3W99I4P6 — george (@georgejohn1973) August 21, 2020

Since the video was shared, it has garnered more than 3 thousand views and counting. Netizens couldn't stop appreciating the former Indian captain about his humble and grounded act.

Here are some of the reactions:

He is such a cool & simple person... love for msd increases day by day..jst cannot get away frm this sweet person..lv u Mahi😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — sai prasanth (@saiprasanth334) August 22, 2020

Mahi be the best💛🔥 — Preetha Ramanujam (@PreethaRaina3) August 22, 2020

That how a leadership and a leader should be — Ranjith kumar (@Ranjith43231729) August 22, 2020

Thank you for your all services and life lessons Love You,Always your fan Mahi❤❤ — ShikhaRai ✍️ (@Shikharai07) August 22, 2020

Unique personality very rare to find such a humble person God bless you Dhoni — Succorine Pereira (@SuccorineP) August 22, 2020

Humblest and tallest among cricketers ..great example..God bless you your family and friends @msdhoni — venkatramanan R (@venkatramanan_r) August 22, 2020

Such a humble man ❤️ — SidHeart 2.0 💖 (@shashi_kant7) August 22, 2020

When evry one finds reasons to get a Business class , this man is bang opposite. A true leader for everyone — Sunil Krishnanunni (@imsunkrish) August 22, 2020

Cool. Appreciate MS Dhoni for the gesture. Not only is he a great cricketer... but a man with a "Human face". — Venkatesh Jayaraman (@EWFA_) August 22, 2020

Dhoni, his team, and team officials from the franchise left for the United Arab Emirates on Friday after finishing their six-day training camp in Chennai. It was during this training camp that Dhoni announced his retirement.

Players will be in isolation for 6 days after they reach the UAE. All players, domestic and overseas, will have to undergo 5 tests before entering the biosecure bubble.

What do you think about Captian Cool?