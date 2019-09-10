'Your Life Matters': TikTok's New Challenge Urges Users to Start a Conversation on Suicide
Image: Tiktok
Popular short video-sharing app TikTok has collaborated with Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF) to launch #YourLifeMatters, a campaign aimed at spreading awareness around the importance of mental health and curbing suicide rates in India.
In observance of World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday, the in-app campaign encourages everyone to prioritise self-care, practice self-compassion, debunk stigmas attached to mental health issues and seek professional help if required.
According to the World Health Organisation, India is in the top 25 countries with the highest suicidal cases.
The partnership between TikTok and SPIF aims to curb the increasing suicide rates in India by viewing it as a public health issue, and by leveraging the power of the community.
As part of this initiative, SPIF has been sharing short and relatable videos through their TikTok profile (@spif_in) to empower TikTok users with the necessary know-how to essay the role as "Gatekeepers".
A "Gatekeeper" could be any individual who is trained to be able to spot someone with suicidal tendencies, be of assistance to such individuals and refer them to a mental health professional.
Since nearly eight out of 10 people contemplating suicide give out verbal or nonverbal signs, trained Gatekeepers can play a major role in helping save lives.
This initiative is aimed to mobilise the online community to play a part in preventing individuals from doing self harm. Additionally, the videos also have suicide survivors sharing their personal stories and motivating users to not lose hope and find the strength to overcome their struggles.
As part of the #YourLifeMatters campaign, SPIF will also conduct offline events in schools and colleges such as talks, workshops, debates and plays to encourage conversation on mental health.
The campaign will cover 30 colleges in 10 cities over September, October and November, TikTok said.
Watch some of the videos here:
