Your Thoughts Create Your Reality: Manifestation Lifestyle Thrives In Digital Space

Social media is a vivid space. Apart from being a platform for entertainment, creativity and information, it also provides space for life-altering concepts being imparted by people. If you are part of the epistemic bubble of the social media that focuses on self-help tips on mental health and positivity, you must have come across the word ‘manifestation’. It is a principle that states that your thoughts control the surroundings around you.

If you sift through the pages of the 2006 published self-help book written by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret, you will come across a term which is widely used in the chapters – The Law of Attraction. First appearing in a book by a Russian author, Helena Blavatsky, the Law of Attraction revolves around the power of the mind and the consciousness of humans and states that the mind controls the reality you live in. Positivity attracts positivity, and similarly, negativity attracts negativity, and manifestation is one of the key principles of this law.

The famous novel ‘Think Rich and Grow Rich’ written by Napoleon Hill during the Great Depression in 1937, was also based on the same principle. Hill wrote, “You are the master of your destiny. You can direct, influence and control your own environment and make life what you want it to be.”

The Manifestation Lifestyle is still a prevalent concept in the digital space and is thriving in the age of social media. Myriad creators, influencers, celebrities are voicing their version of manifestation through various mediums like visuals, texts and audio, and all voices align with the same notion of manifestation – every thought can become a tangible reality.

Zozo Shumba, a creator on TikTok in an interview with Greatist, explained how her manifestation to come to New York paved her way towards the city. In addition, she threw light on one of the methods of manifestation called the 5×55 method. According to this method, you have to write your desire or goal fifty-five times, five days in a row.

“It’s an energetic exchange of sorts. Social media is a medium through which numerous manifestation content creators impart their personal experiences and ways they used themselves to successfully execute manifestation in their lifestyle,” she told Greatist. The lifestyle is widely accredited by celebrities too. For example, Jim Carrey, the renowned actor, and comedian attributed the manifestation lifestyle to his success. In an interview with Oprah, he revealed how he wrote himself a check of $10 million and visualized it to make it a reality.

In a nutshell, the manifestation lifestyle gives you the power of controlling your life and the reality surrounding you. However, there is a condition to have control. The condition is that you need to have a tighter grip over your conscious mind, which ultimately aligns your subconscious, which in turn makes reality bend according to your ways.

