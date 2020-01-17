Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Your Visa Got Approved': Germany Apologises After 'Seducing' Visa Applicants on Twitter

It didn't take much time for Twitterati to relate to the joke's realism and they immediately took to social media to share the consequences suffered due to a visa delay.

Shreya Basak | News18.com@ShreyaBasak5

Updated:January 17, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
'Your Visa Got Approved': Germany Apologises After 'Seducing' Visa Applicants on Twitter
(Image credit: Reuters/ Twitter)

While Twitterati had a fun time finding answers to their seduction woes through a hilarious 'seduce someone in four words' challenge, German Foreign Office had to apologize for 'seducing' German visa applicants a little too much.

Acquiring a visa for a European country at times could be an onerous process and Germany has humorously admitted to it. For people who have been waiting to have their visa to the country approved, "Your Visa Got Approved" could be a real stimulation to their hormones!

But well, it was clearly a joke on Germany, too.

Later, the office tweeted out an apology to their "deleted" 'four words' and said, "Being funny is apparently not always our strong suit. We deleted the tweet below and apologize to all who were offended by this. We know the visa process is complex, and visa decisions can deeply affect peoples‘ lives. Our colleagues take these decisions very seriously."

It didn't take much time for Twitterati to relate to the joke's realism and they immediately took to social media to share the consequences suffered due to a visa delay.

However, for few people, the 'four words' were so true that all they could do in despair is laugh it off.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
