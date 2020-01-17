'Your Visa Got Approved': Germany Apologises After 'Seducing' Visa Applicants on Twitter

While Twitterati had a fun time finding answers to their seduction woes through a hilarious 'seduce someone in four words' challenge, German Foreign Office had to apologize for 'seducing' German visa applicants a little too much.

Acquiring a visa for a European country at times could be an onerous process and Germany has humorously admitted to it. For people who have been waiting to have their visa to the country approved, "Your Visa Got Approved" could be a real stimulation to their hormones!

But well, it was clearly a joke on Germany, too.

Later, the office tweeted out an apology to their "deleted" 'four words' and said, "Being funny is apparently not always our strong suit. We deleted the tweet below and apologize to all who were offended by this. We know the visa process is complex, and visa decisions can deeply affect peoples‘ lives. Our colleagues take these decisions very seriously."

It didn't take much time for Twitterati to relate to the joke's realism and they immediately took to social media to share the consequences suffered due to a visa delay.

No Sorry is not enough. GIVE ME VISA now. — Ahmad Hasnain Khan (@ahmedhusnain) January 16, 2020

German humor is no laughing matter! — Sam Seitz (@samseitz3) January 16, 2020

@arta_avdiu Good luck to us:) — Xhemajl Rexha (@xhemajl_rexha) January 16, 2020

You have one the worst and most bureaucracic embassies in Khartoum, Sudan. I applied for a national visa since August 2019 and until now there's no response and I've postponed my language courses in L. A. N. E. S, Duisburg for several times. Why are you doing this?! — Dr. Hem!xY™️ (@Hemixy) January 16, 2020

I keep those precious memories about my German student visa alive. — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) January 16, 2020

That's a bad tweet but a good apology. — oscarfranklin #StopTheCoup (@OscarNMFranklin) January 16, 2020

My visa got rejected few months ago! I was deeply touched by the aforementioned tweet. You guys owe me a Visa! pic.twitter.com/4yKZkhNe8Q — Ardin (@ardinmaloku) January 16, 2020

However, for few people, the 'four words' were so true that all they could do in despair is laugh it off.

Though I was 3 days late to attend the young activists camp in Berlin. But that tweet is still funny 😄 — Shaima Bin Othman (@Shaima_BO) January 17, 2020

I neither found it funny nor offensive. But interpreted it as somewhat a lucky charm for The Unsung Applicant. — Sami M. Ellafi (@sami_m_e) January 17, 2020

pic.twitter.com/vWswRRE6bQ — First Lord of the Space Force Admiralty (@Noah_Pology) January 17, 2020

It made me smile. I am longing for the day I hear that phrase. — Karl White (@KarlWhi17761930) January 16, 2020

Okay but I love that you put the screenshot of the joke anyway instead of simply referring to its deleted tweet. Smart as hell if that was intentional. If not...well done anyway 👏 — Noha (@RoonilWazlib02) January 17, 2020

