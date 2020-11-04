'Your Voice is Your Power': Kamala Harris Had an Important Message for Voters on US Election Day

It's election day in one of the world's most prominent countries, the United States of America.

More than 100 million Americans cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's Election Day, a record figure largely attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ballots, which were mailed in, deposited in drop boxes or cast at polling stations ahead of Tuesday, represent more than 72% of the total number of ballots cast in the 2016 election, according to the tally by the watchdog based at the University of Florida.

The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Trump and his uniquely brash, bruising presidency that Biden urged Americans to end to restore "our democracy."

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris who is running for vice president, had some powerful quotes to mark the day, and urged people to go out and vote.

Today we must vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do. We must vote like our democracy depends on it. Because it does. And we must vote like justice, equality, and opportunity are possible. Because they are. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

One day, our children and grandchildren are going to look us in the eye and ask what we did in this moment. And I want to be able to say, we did everything we could to fight for our country and their future. Go vote. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

Now is the time to stand up. Now is the time to speak out. Now is the time to vote.Your voice is your power—don’t let anyone take it away. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

Americans by the millions waited patiently to cast ballots at libraries, schools and arenas across the country on Tuesday, in an orderly show of civic duty that belied the deep tensions of one of the most polarizing presidential campaigns in U.S. history.

The face masks worn by many voters and the sight of boarded-up stores in some city centers were reminders of two big issues shaping the 2020 election, with COVID-19 still ravaging parts of the country after a summer of sometimes violence-marred protests against police brutality and racism.

While civic rights groups said they were monitoring for any signs of voter interference and law enforcement agencies were on high alert for disruption at the polls.