Your Wordle Scores Are Cool, but Have You Seen These Creative 'Not Wordle' Designs?

Wordle is making headlines once again after being acquired by the New York Times. The word guessing game has caught the imagination of the internet and netizens have been sharing the scorecards with grids indicating how well they played the game. This has given rise to another trend ‘not Wordle’ in which people share the familiar grid of Wordle, but means something else. Have a look at them:

“not wordle. just a cosmic brownie."

🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟩🟫🟦🟫🟫🟫🟪🟫🟫🟫🟦🟫🟧🟫🟫🟫🟨🟫🟫🟫🟧🟫🟩🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫not wordle. just a cosmic brownie — annie (@makneeac) January 28, 2022

“Not wordle, just another panel discussion I’ve been invited to participate in on “diversifying the curriculum"

Not wordle, just another panel discussion I've been invited to participate in on "diversifying the curriculum" 🥴⬜⬜⬜🟫⬜ — Renée is writing away ✍🏾 (@Nay_Landell) January 30, 2022

“Not Wordle, just Hello Kitty"

🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪⬜️⬜️🟪🟪🟪⬜️⬜️🟪🟪🟪⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥⬜️⬜️🟪🟪⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥🟪🟪⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟪🟪⬜️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬜️🟪⬛️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬛️🟪⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟨⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟪⬛️⬛️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬛️⬛️🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪Not Wordle, just Hello Kitty 🎀 — Hello Kitty (@hellokitty) January 31, 2022

“Not a Wordle, the cabs are just here."

Not a Wordle, the cabs are just here. ◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️🚕💨◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️ — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) January 31, 2022

“not wordle, just the NYT paywall."

not wordle, just the NYT paywall ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ — todd dillard (@toddedillard) January 31, 2022

“Not Wordle."

“not wordle just a shark in the water."

not wordle just a shark in the water🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🦈🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦 — meg (@msvanedwards) January 31, 2022

“not a wordle , just iron man."

not a wordle , just iron man 🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟥🟥🟨🟦🟨🟦🟨🟥🟥🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟥🟥🟨➖➖➖🟨🟥 🟥🟨🟨🟨🟥 🟥🟥🟥 — iron man archive (@ironrkive) January 30, 2022

“Not Wordle, just a helpful guide to coffee."

Not Wordle, just a helpful guide to coffee🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫regular cuppa coffee ⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫latte ⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫cappuccino ⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️that's just milk — The Original Donut Shop (@OrigDonutShop) January 27, 2022

“Not wordle, just the perfect cinema experience."

Not wordle, just the perfect cinema experience⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ — Niall Johnson (@ohimjohnson) January 26, 2022

“not Wordle, just one of David’s sweaters."

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️🔥⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️👐⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️not Wordle, just one of David's sweaters — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) January 27, 2022

“not a wordle, just tetris."

not a wordle, just tetris⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ Next🟥🟥⬛️⬛️⬛️🟩⬛️🟥⬛️🟨🟨⬛️🟩⬛️ 🟨🟨🟥⬛️🟨🟨⬛️🟩🟧 🟨🟨⬛️🟪🟪🟦⬛️🟩🟧🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟧🟧⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️ — ross tugade (@rosselle) January 28, 2022

“not wordle, just the harry styles cardigan."

not wordle, just the harry styles cardigan 🧮🟨🟩🟧🟥🟨🔹🟧🟥🟩🧮🟩⬛️🟩⬛️🟧🧮🟨⬛️🔹🟥🟧⬛️🟨🟥🟧 🟨🧮🟩🔹⬛️🧮🟨 🟩🟥🟧🔹🟨🟩🧮 🟧⬛️🧮🔹🟧⬛️🧮 🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥 — diana (Harry's Version) (@fineIline) January 28, 2022

“not wordle just your soul."

not wordle just your soul⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️— #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) January 28, 2022

“Not Wordle, just a show about nothing."

⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️📺⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️Not Wordle, just a show about nothing — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) January 27, 2022

“Not Wordle, just me being the only one awake in my apartment building at 4am."

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️🟨⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️Not Wordle, just me being the only one awake in my apartment building at 4am.— Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) January 28, 2022

“Not wordle, just a zoom class."

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️Not wordle, just a zoom class. — Dr. Ji Y. Son (@cogscimom) January 26, 2022

“Not wordle just school assembly when they made you sit by house color."

🟥🟦🟩🟨🟪🟥🟦🟩🟨🟪🟥🟦🟩🟨🟪🟥🟦🟩🟨🟪🟥🟦🟩🟨🟪Not wordle just school assembly when they made you sit by house color — Vamsi Vadlamani (@thedumsieffect) January 27, 2022

These creative spin-offs of the Wordle scorecard has been encouraging people to think out of the box and come up with their own ‘not Wordle’ designs.

