'You're a Terrorist': Sikh Girl Has a Heartfelt Message After Being Called 'Dangerous' in UK

In a video that will break your heart, a ten year old Sikh girl narrates how she's been the victim to racist slurs, not once but multiple times, in London. A video posted on Twitter by a user named @sikhdad, the girl, Munsimar Kaur, recounts a harrowing experience when she was branded a terrorist by other kids in a playground when all she wanted to do was play with them.

The video, which shows Kaur wearing a turban, the young girl talks about how she wanted to play with other young kids at Plumstead Adventure Play Centre in Plumstead, (south-east London) and how they refused to include her because she apparently looked dangerous.

Wait, what? Dangerous? Just because she wears a turban?

"On Monday, two boys who looked like 14 to 17 years old and two girls who looked like they were in their late teens - when I asked to play the game they were playing and the queue was a mile long - they said, loud and clear, 'no, you can't play because you are a terrorist,'" the girl says in the video.

Kaur also states that the incident broke her heart, but she walked away without saying anything. The next day, she went back to the park and befriended a child her own age. However, an hour later the child's mother called back to say that she couldn't play with Kaur because the latter looked 'dangerous'.

Watch Kaur tell her own story, in her own words here:

Racist Park @GLL_UK My eldest daughter Munsimar Kaur, aged 10, tells her own true story. Today it was my child tomorrow it could be yours. #sikh pic.twitter.com/NwR4iFUUE7 — Sikh Dad (@sikhdad) August 8, 2019

Naturally, the video has sparked a massive debate online with several condemning such acts of racism and discrimination, especially when there are impressionable minds at stake:

We adore you MK. You are bright, articulate & beautiful...the world is yours. Keep holding that gorgeous head up high ❤️ — AsianWomenMeanBusiness (@A_W_M_B) August 8, 2019

Stand tall kiddo, we were meant to look different. You are very courageous and blessed. #SayNoToRacism #Sikhs #SikhIdentity #Sikh . — Amit Nater (@joe_hudds) August 8, 2019

Munsimar you are an amazing girl... so proud of you. #Saynotoracism @TellMamaUK — Ripaljeet Kaur (@ripaljeet) August 8, 2019

We’re sorry this happened to you, Munsimar, these people and attitudes do not represent the values of our diverse country. Stay strong and keep playing, super #Kaur! From my own three super #kaurs & me ❤️ — Tom Quinn® (@TomTheProducer1) August 9, 2019

Such a well spoken and strong young girl! — (@_dcnszn) August 8, 2019

