'You're a Terrorist': Sikh Girl Has a Heartfelt Message After Being Called 'Dangerous' in UK

"No, you can't play because you are a terrorist."

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
"No, you can't play because you are a terrorist."
"No, you can't play because you are a terrorist."
In a video that will break your heart, a ten year old Sikh girl narrates how she's been the victim to racist slurs, not once but multiple times, in London. A video posted on Twitter by a user named @sikhdad, the girl, Munsimar Kaur, recounts a harrowing experience when she was branded a terrorist by other kids in a playground when all she wanted to do was play with them.

The video, which shows Kaur wearing a turban, the young girl talks about how she wanted to play with other young kids at Plumstead Adventure Play Centre in Plumstead, (south-east London) and how they refused to include her because she apparently looked dangerous.

Wait, what? Dangerous? Just because she wears a turban?

"On Monday, two boys who looked like 14 to 17 years old and two girls who looked like they were in their late teens - when I asked to play the game they were playing and the queue was a mile long - they said, loud and clear, 'no, you can't play because you are a terrorist,'" the girl says in the video.

Kaur also states that the incident broke her heart, but she walked away without saying anything. The next day, she went back to the park and befriended a child her own age. However, an hour later the child's mother called back to say that she couldn't play with Kaur because the latter looked 'dangerous'.

Watch Kaur tell her own story, in her own words here:

Naturally, the video has sparked a massive debate online with several condemning such acts of racism and discrimination, especially when there are impressionable minds at stake:

