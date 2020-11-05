News18 Logo

'You're Fired Donald Trump' Trends on Twitter as Biden Inches Closer to Win in US Counting Thriller

Buzz Staff

America's wait for a new or an old President reclaiming the top spot isn't over. Not yet. But even as we are stuck staring at the changing blue or red marks on our television or phone screens in the wait for Democrat Joe Biden or the incumbent President Donald Trump to take over the reins, Twitter has started buzzing with posts of "You are Fired", aiming them at the latter.

Biden is so far leading the polls after securing 253 electoral votes whereas Trump has 213 electoral votes in his kitty, said CNN.

Walter Shuab, who is the former director of the US Office of Government Ethics, seems to have started the trend and said that people should posted the same the moment the final votes are secured. His tweet seems to be stemming from the wave of anger and criticism under which the current President's regime has been subjected to in the recent past, which also seems to be the reason for the reliance on Biden as a better President if he is elected this time.

Other Twitter users also supported the post and hailed him for saying it out loud on the microblogging site.

Trump who tweeted that the party has asked their lawyers to look for “meaningful access” and said how the "damage has already been done to the integrity" of the electoral system, was met with more reactions of 'You are Fired'.

Sports commentator Keith Olbermann also replied using the phrase to a similar tweet.

Kaivan Shroff, who is a Democrat political strategist, also mentioned the names of incumbent Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo and others who are part of the current President's political circle.

Lawyers for the Trump campaign have filed multiple lawsuits, questioning how voters were notified of issues with mail-in ballots and allowed to cast provisional ballots even as Biden is inching closer to the required magic number of 270. CNN reported that projections for six states- namely Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania remains to be made. Biden has already received more than 71 million votes, the most in history.


