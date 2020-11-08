News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

'You're Fired': Internet is Busy Roasting Donald Trump With Savage Memes After Joe Biden's Victory

File image of Donald Trump.

File image of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump losing the US presidential elections has turned into a meme-fest on Twitter.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Donald Trump is now the ex-President of the United States of America.

Trump lost the race to White House on Saturday after fellow Presidential nominee Joe Biden went past the 270 count needed to take the hot seat for the 46th President of USA.

When the news was out that he had lost the bid to re-election, Donald Trump was doing something he perhaps loves the most: playing golf.

Far away on Twitter, when Biden's victory was declared, netizens were in a mood to roast Trump and they exactly did that with savage memes.

Meanwhile, Biden in his victory speech pledged to unify and not divide the country.

"My fellow Americans, the people of this nation have spoken. They have delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory.A victory for We the People. We have won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of this nation 74 million. I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn't see red and blue states, but a United States," Biden said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...