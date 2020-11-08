'You're Fired': Internet is Busy Roasting Donald Trump With Savage Memes After Joe Biden's Victory

Donald Trump is now the ex-President of the United States of America.

Trump lost the race to White House on Saturday after fellow Presidential nominee Joe Biden went past the 270 count needed to take the hot seat for the 46th President of USA.

When the news was out that he had lost the bid to re-election, Donald Trump was doing something he perhaps loves the most: playing golf.

Far away on Twitter, when Biden's victory was declared, netizens were in a mood to roast Trump and they exactly did that with savage memes.

Update:Doland has vacated White House. He was last spotted in India. pic.twitter.com/QDGY3SGGyA — Chacha Chaudhary (@ChaudharyUncle) November 8, 2020

Overheard: Hey @realDonaldTrump! Now you have had the full 2020 experience. You got the ‘Rona and you lost your job. Congrats! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 7, 2020

Time for the world to UNFOLLOW DOLAND. Let his term on twitter also end today. Let his divisive rants be to himself. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 8, 2020

Trump's White House staff when he officially loses pic.twitter.com/gotU2yb53H — Jess Goodwin (@thejessgoodwin) November 6, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. Refuses To Step Down From Post Of President’s Oldest Son https://t.co/UV1PDguerA pic.twitter.com/ms6Hv3QFM8 — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 7, 2020

glad to see that you're taking your loss so graciously, mister one-term president sir — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 7, 2020

Donald Trump hasn't tweeted in 8 hours. Him losing is the best thing to ever happen to the internet. — I Smoked The Trump Admínístration 🚬 (@Dknight10k) November 8, 2020

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Donald Trump's loss. pic.twitter.com/NH9GNoW992 — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) November 7, 2020

PHOTO OF THE YEAR: Donald J. Trump watches the celebration of his election loss as he returns to the White House from playing golf at his country club. #YOUREFIRED pic.twitter.com/xMuVFtx0eH — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 7, 2020

fake news report breaking news live from the white house mike pence telling donald trump sir we have to get going then trump crying about how he doesn’t want to go ,, i don’t wana go ,, screaming crying whining comedy central skit president election reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/T0oBN84iYp — alexis’ reaction memes (@alelreaction) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Biden in his victory speech pledged to unify and not divide the country.

"My fellow Americans, the people of this nation have spoken. They have delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory.A victory for We the People. We have won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of this nation 74 million. I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn't see red and blue states, but a United States," Biden said.