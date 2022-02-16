'You're My Pillar': Kerala Man Gifts Mercedes SUV to His Employee of 22 Years

Amidst a perpetually stressed work-life where most employees complain about their boss, the idea of a dream boss is almost utopian. But there are instances where you may work under an understanding and empathetic employer who may give you the wisdom you need. But how many actually get gifts apart from wisdom? CR Anish from the state of Kerala would be one of them. The man received a brand-new car from his boss as a gift for giving his best to the company for 22 years. Anish was pleasantly surprised after a Mercedes Benz SUV was presented to him by his boss AK Shaji for his services for the past 22 years as the company’s chief business development officer. The car is worth around ₹45 lakh. Shaji is the owner of MyG, a home appliance and consumer electronics retailer in Kerala, reported NDTV.

Shaji announced the news on his social media handle, where he posted a video of himself delivering the black SUV to his employee and his family. The video shows Shaji praising Anish in his native tongue for his services in front of friends and family. He then reveals the car in front of Anish and his family who are left pleasantly surprised. After that, they all cut a cake to commemorate the happy occasion.

“He is not an employee; we are partners. I'm overjoyed. It's a proud time for me. Ani has been a part of my life for 22 years. “Let's hope we can give more automobiles to our partners this year," Shaji said as he surprised Anish at the MyG employee and family event.

Anish has worked in numerous positions in the company, including marketing, maintenance, and business development. He has been associated with his employer since before MyG was created. He currently serves as the Chief Business Development Officer for the firm.

