'You're Single to Me': When Twitter Decided Whether Your Partner Was Worth it

Are you secure and happy in a relationship or constantly finding yourself annoyed with your BFF's endless Facebook posts with bae captioned “mine”? Either way, Twitter is here to rethink things for you.

The phrase “ur single to me” is doing the rounds on Twitter to define a relationship with a particular kind of person, be it a poet, an indie artist, a person of a very specific nationality, a fake sugar daddy online, or a musician on tour. The idea is that if you are dating said person, the third person will not see your partner as a threat and thus, perceive you as single.

The tweets go like this, if you are dating ____, ur single to me! What’s he/she gonna do? _________ to/at/on me?

For example:

For example, If you are dating "an actor", ur single to me! What’s she gonna do? "Try to be upset with me while deciding on the best facial expression to put on?"

With something as creative as that, the internet was sure not to disappoint. Here are some of the hilarious “ur single to me” posts!

if ur bf is a brit ur single to me, tf he gonna do? colonise me? — Aodh (@FollowTheLaoide) August 3, 2019

If you dating an indian dude you single to me wtf बालक्रिष्ना gone do 😭😭 — u need to change.... v2 (@finesse_ur_mom) August 19, 2019

if ur dating a math lord ur single to me. wtf he gonna do? show me how to derive the quadratic formula? — xxXXHITASLAYYERXXxx (@Clasanovroe) August 31, 2019

if ur bf a film major you’re single to me. wtf david gonna do?? write me into his screenplay? — maddurday’s (@maladeleine) August 31, 2019

If ur dating a guy who studied abroad ur single to me. Tt he gonna preach about how desi girls should be as sexually liberated as white girls and then marry the first virgin his mom picks out for him? — ReasonablyPricedFeminist (@smolsadsexy) August 31, 2019

if ur dating a lahori, ur single to me. tf she gon do? make for u a khota biryani?? — no waries (@Worrysha2) August 31, 2019

if you’re dating a “streamer/YouTuber” ur basically single to me, tf he gonna do? Solicit nudes from minors? — michi🍓BDAY➡️ SEPT 4TH (@MichiPachirisu) August 31, 2019

Ouch.

If ur dating Leonardo DiCaprio you’re single to me, what’s he gonna do, dump you when you’re 25? — . (@nicetryofficer) September 1, 2019

if ur dating a local then ur single to me. what the fuck are they gonna do, retweet some motivational thoughts or caption their selfies with inspirational song lyrics? — zach (@xyzachh) August 31, 2019

if ur dating the fake sugar daddy in ur dms ur single to me wtf todd48237918 gon do?? — adam (@brokeangeI) September 1, 2019

if ur dating a touring musician ur single to me... wtf he gna do facetime u?? — LIL AARON (international music producer) (@lilaaron911) August 29, 2019

if ur dating an australian ur single to me. tf the dentist from nemo gonna do? — yalitza apariciosus (@dunevillenuve) August 30, 2019

if ur dating a taurus ur single to me i’m not adding an explanation ur just single — aprikot (@apr1k0t) September 2, 2019

if ur dating an international student, ur single to me. wtf are they gonna do?? flex on me with their supreme fanny packs and balenciaga shoes??? — jazlyn! (@jazlynsae) September 2, 2019

Finally what we’ve all thought of in our head:

if ur dating me ur single to me. wtf am i gonna do? — sanni (@ghostsoleil) August 30, 2019

