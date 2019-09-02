Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'You're Single to Me': When Twitter Decided Whether Your Partner Was Worth it

Is it time to rethink that old relationship?

Tannistha Sinha | News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'You're Single to Me': When Twitter Decided Whether Your Partner Was Worth it
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Are you secure and happy in a relationship or constantly finding yourself annoyed with your BFF's endless Facebook posts with bae captioned “mine”? Either way, Twitter is here to rethink things for you.

The phrase “ur single to me” is doing the rounds on Twitter to define a relationship with a particular kind of person, be it a poet, an indie artist, a person of a very specific nationality, a fake sugar daddy online, or a musician on tour. The idea is that if you are dating said person, the third person will not see your partner as a threat and thus, perceive you as single.

The tweets go like this, if you are dating ____, ur single to me! What’s he/she gonna do? _________ to/at/on me?

For example:

For example, If you are dating "an actor", ur single to me! What’s she gonna do? "Try to be upset with me while deciding on the best facial expression to put on?"

With something as creative as that, the internet was sure not to disappoint. Here are some of the hilarious “ur single to me” posts!

Ouch.

Finally what we’ve all thought of in our head:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram