You're Twice as Likely to Suffer from a Stroke if You Both Vape and Smoke

A new study conducted by the George Mason University in Virginia showed that those, who vape alongside smoking, are twice more likely to suffer a stroke than those, who only smoke cigarettes.

Published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the research investigated “adjusted odds ratios [AORs]” for cerebrovascular events (like strokes), reported Independent, and found that by smoking a regular cigarette alongside an e-cigarette, a person will be putting themselves in a greater risk of suffering from a stroke.

A team from the university analyzed 161,529 responses on cigarette and e-cigarette use from Behaviour Risk Factor Surveillance System (an annual “cross-sectional” health survey in the US) of 2016-17 during the study.

Participants in the age group of 18 to 44, most of whom were male, were taken as the sample.

The AOR of a cerebrovascular event among current smokers was found to be 1.59, whereas, those who had switched to vaping exclusively, the AOR had jumped to 2.54.

But for those, who continue to vape and smoke cigarettes in tandem, the AOR was an alarming 2.91.

The study was undertaken keeping in the rising number of “stroke incidence and hospitalizations” because of cigarette smoking among younger adults.

The study titled ‘Risk of Stroke With E-Cigarette and Combustible Cigarette Use in Young Adults’ also states that the additional cerebrovascular effect is resulting from the ingredients present in e-cigarettes, apart from nicotine.

Dr Tarang Parekh, the study’s lead investigator said although it was known that smoking cigarettes was one of the most “significant risk factor” for stroke, their study has shown that young smokers, who also use e-cigarettes “put themselves at an even greater risk”, Independent reported.

This was an important message, he said for those young smokers, who perceive e-cigarettes as a lesser harmful alternative.

