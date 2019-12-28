Youth at Kerala Church Sing Christmas Carols in Hijabs, Skullcaps to Protest Against CAA

A video of approximately fourteen youngsters, boys and girls wearing skull caps and hijabs respectively, singing Christmas carols at a church in Kerala has gone viral. As protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC continue around the country, these youngsters donned the traditional Muslim attire in order to raise their voice too.

In show of solidarity with protestors who claim that CAA is unconstitutional and an attack on the secular nature of our country, the members of the choir at St Thomas Mar Thoma Church in Kozhencherry in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta too decided to make their stance clear. The idea, as is clear, is to establish that no act can drive a wedge between Indians on grounds of religion.

In the video, the singers can be seen singing the carols in the tunes of songs traditionally sung by the Muslim communities, ‘Mappila pattu’. In an interview to The News Minute, the Assistant Vicar of the church said that the decision to make the youngsters wear Muslim attire was a conscious one and a direct contradiction of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said amid violent clashes between the cops and the students at Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi about two weeks ago. While protests broke out in different parts of the country, PM Modi had said that the protestors could be identified by their clothes and attire.

You can check out the video here:

This is India, no one can stop the unity of our religions. Please see how these youngsters appeared in their X'mas carol service in solidarity with Indian Muslims and protest against CAA&NRC. This was part of their Christmas carol service in Marthoma Church, Kozhenchery, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/CQjHb4GULn — Jijoy (@jijoy_matt) December 25, 2019

