Youth Group in Mumbai Recycle Plastic Waste, Turn it Into Shelters for Stray Dogs

For stray dogs, the joys of monsoon are lost as they have no choice but to get drenched in the rain. Many of the dogs fall sick or catch infectious diseases and to prevent this very thing for as many as they can, youngsters formed a group named Uravi in Navi Mumbai to come up with an innovative idea to accommodate street dogs. However, the team has decided to make shelter homes with the use of plastic waste to make eco-friendly bottle bricks.

While speaking to News18, Siya Gupta, who is the managing director of Uravi said, “We came up with the idea of eco-bricks last July. The idea struck when we saw the struggles of stray dogs during monsoon season, on that instance we already had this idea of doing things with the bottle bricks. Finally we discussed with the team and was ready to take part in making shelters for street dogs with the use of bottle bricks. We are also pledges to make the world a better place and make the stay of animals safe."

Siya said that the name Urvari comes from Sanskrit words ‘urvi’ means earth and ‘vaari’ means water. The initiative was started in 2019 by Vasundhara Gupte and her friend Khushi Shah. The group first started by planting five trees each week. The team started with 8 people, now with all the efforts the team has increased to 200 volunteers across India. Uravi is also providing internship programmes where they have 50 people who will take part to learn more about sustainable energy, recycling and energy conservation.

During the lockdown the team has planned to continue their social activities and made shelter homes for stray dogs. Apart from making animal shelter, the team is also involved in various other activities related to the environment.

“We are doing many other social activities that are related to the environment such as plantation drives, cleanliness drives, beach clean ups etc. Our upcoming programme are cloth donation drives for flood affected people. Also we are selling bamboo tooth brushes, compostable pads, we have also thrifted clothes against the fast fashion," she adds.

While elaborating the features and specifications of the eco bricks shelter, Gupta says, “The shelter is built by using 150 PET Plastic bottles. The plastic bottles will be mainly 750 ml Bisleri bottles, the waste that filled inside is of 5 kg of single use soft plastic waste which consists all sorts of wrappers includes chocolate wrappers, chips packets, washed dry milk packets."

While making the shelter houses the team has covered the bottle bricks with mesh so that the dog won’t chew at the plastic bottles which saves them from hurting themselves. when it come to the roof of the shelter, Gupta says, “We have made an insulated roof top so that the shelter stays warm during the monsoons and cool during summer."

Team Uravi is also planning to expand their idea of setting up shelters across India. Meanwhile they have branches in various cities such as Pune, Kolkata, and Bangalore. Team Uravi is now searching for more volunteers for the same.

“We need more people to help take this noble step across India as we want to create awareness on recycling plastic waste because plastic pollution is a major problem and stray animals suffer a lot every year."

According to the Central Control Board, India generates around 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste per day. While speaking about the future plans, Gupta says," “Our major goal is to build eco brick shelters and also wanted to make

dustbins by recycling, which are of greater utility. Our prime aim is to build a sustainable neighborhood where every waste can be recycled. For this we are creating awareness among people to swap their daily needs with more sustainable things and teaching people how to conserve energy."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here