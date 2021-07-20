CHANGE LANGUAGE
Youth Who Brandished Gun to Become 'Don' Gets Jail, Netizens Praise UP Police
1-MIN READ

Youth Who Brandished Gun to Become 'Don' Gets Jail, Netizens Praise UP Police

Malik holding weapons and posing alone in various locations leads to arrest.(Credits:Twitter/ Dr. Iraj Raja IPS)

Ritik Malik from Ghaziabad landed himself in trouble after he expressed his wish to become the Don of western UP. The police did not take kindly to the video.

Police arrested a young man for shooting amateur videos of himself in which he was seen brandishing a gun and saying that he wanted to become the ‘Don’ of western Uttar Pradesh (UP). The youth, identified as Ritik Malik, lives in Loni area of Ghaziabad. Ritik expressed his aim to become the most notorious criminal of the region and also to make a name for himself. To add a touch of theatrics, he added a Bollywood background track to the video. However, his plan was nipped in the bud after the UP police arrested him.

Ghaziabad SP (rural), Dr Iraj Raja, tweeted: “One more ‘great man’ has landed in jail because of his love for guns." He also shared the ‘before’ and ‘after photos’ of the man along with the post.

The SP added that it was great that the young person had accepted his mistake and wished Malik the best for his future in prison.

In the first part of the image, the text reads, “Earlier I wanted to become the ‘Don’ of west UP.” In the second image, he is sitting on his haunches with folded hands, and the text reads “I do not want to become a Don. I want to live a normal life. It was a mistake.”

However, the immediate action against this young man has left netizens in splits, with Twitterati mocking Malik and hailing UP police.

Here are some of the reactions:

What do you think about this move by the UP police?

first published:July 20, 2021, 17:33 IST