Youth Who Brandished Gun to Become 'Don' Gets Jail, Netizens Praise UP Police

Police arrested a young man for shooting amateur videos of himself in which he was seen brandishing a gun and saying that he wanted to become the ‘Don’ of western Uttar Pradesh (UP). The youth, identified as Ritik Malik, lives in Loni area of Ghaziabad. Ritik expressed his aim to become the most notorious criminal of the region and also to make a name for himself. To add a touch of theatrics, he added a Bollywood background track to the video. However, his plan was nipped in the bud after the UP police arrested him.

Ghaziabad SP (rural), Dr Iraj Raja, tweeted: “One more ‘great man’ has landed in jail because of his love for guns." He also shared the ‘before’ and ‘after photos’ of the man along with the post.

राहों में उनसे मुलाकात हो गई 🚔🚔 जिससे डरते थे वही बात हो गयी । एक और महापुरुष तमंचे के प्रेम में पहुँच गये जेल । खैर ग़लती मान ली यही बड़ी बात है । आने वाले भविष्य के लिये शुभकामनायें । 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/liyOokUbU4— Dr. Iraj Raja IPS (@drIRAJRAJA) July 19, 2021

The SP added that it was great that the young person had accepted his mistake and wished Malik the best for his future in prison.

In the first part of the image, the text reads, “Earlier I wanted to become the ‘Don’ of west UP.” In the second image, he is sitting on his haunches with folded hands, and the text reads “I do not want to become a Don. I want to live a normal life. It was a mistake.”

However, the immediate action against this young man has left netizens in splits, with Twitterati mocking Malik and hailing UP police.

Here are some of the reactions:

राहों में उनसे मुलाकात हो गई 🚔🚔 जिससे डरते थे वही बात हो गयी । एक और महापुरुष तमंचे के प्रेम में पहुँच गये जेल । खैर ग़लती मान ली यही बड़ी बात है । आने वाले भविष्य के लिये शुभकामनायें । 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/liyOokUbU4— Dr. Iraj Raja IPS (@drIRAJRAJA) July 19, 2021

Bahut khub sahi jagha pahuchne ke liye dhanyawad apka Ghaziabad police jindabad jindabad ❤️— Nadeem Saifi Pilkhuwa (@PilkhuwaSaifi) July 19, 2021

सर गलती करने के बाद हर व्यक्ति को सुधारने का मौका देना चाहिए अगर बार-बार वही गलती हो तो कार्रवाई हो आपको सेल्यूट— Patrakar Dinesh shukla (@Dineshs18485935) July 19, 2021

Well Done Sir, congratulations to the team 💐— Bhupendra Kumar (@Bhupendras007) July 19, 2021

What do you think about this move by the UP police?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here