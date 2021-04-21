Youths in Bengaluru Dress up as Lord Ram, Krishna and Hanuman to Distribute Masks on Ram Navami

With the Covid-19 pandemic raging across the country, authorities have been repeatedly advising people to follow all the safety protocols against the deadly disease. In this effort, three hotel employees in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru have found a novel way to raise awareness about wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Dressed as Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman on the occasion of Rama Navami, they stepped out on the street and distributed masks to passersby and also asked them to follow the anti-Covid guidelines to send the message out loud.

Karnataka: Three hotel workers in Bengaluru, Abhishek, Naveen and Basha, dress up as Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman on #RamNavami today and distribute masks among people. pic.twitter.com/Sg1PdcYrTI— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

In photos shared by the news agency ANI, the hotel workers – identified in the social media post as Abhishek, Naveen and Basha – are seen helping out people on the street and inside a bus terminal in the city in wearing masks.

Their effort in a time of crisis is being widely praised on social media. But this also showed the casual attitude of some people who are still refusing to wear masks and take precautions. The number of fresh coronavirus cases detected in India has touched unprecedented levels, with each day setting a new record and overwhelming the health infrastructure of the country.

On Wednesday, more than 2.95 lakh fresh cases were reported in the country. Another 2,023 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, according to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry. Like several other parts of the country, Karnataka too is witnessing a severe rise in daily cases and reported its worst single-day sipke on Tuesday with 21,794 fresh cases and 149 related fatalities. The state’s previous worst spike was recorded on Sunday with 19,067 fresh cases.

Some states, including Delhi, have imposed lockdowns and other strict restrictions to contain the viral spread, and others are mulling fresh measures. In an address to the nation Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to observe self-discipline and said imposing lockdown should be the last resort.

