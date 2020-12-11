YouTube Asked People to Share Their Favourite Videos and Got 'Rickrolled' Instead. 2020, Everyone

The Internet is a wild, wild place and YouTube just got the taste of it.

With 2020 almost wrapping up, the official Twitter handle of YouTube recently asked the netizens to name the videos that kept them hooked on the video-sharing platform this year.

"We want to know: this year, what videos did you watch on repeat? #ThisIsHow," YouTube tweeted.

We want to know: this year, what videos did you watch on repeat? #ThisIsHow — YouTube (@YouTube) December 7, 2020

The tweet elicited a range of responses from Twitterati. Mr Beast, Metallica, Justin Bieber, BTS, tutorial videos, you name it and bingers mentioned them under YouTube's tweet.

One response, however, stood out from the rest when a Twitter user shared a URL of a cute puppy doing cute things. And let's be honest, the Internet is anyway all about them cute puppy videos.

The thumbnail of the video too showed a cute puppy, making it irresistible even for YouTube to not click on it.

This one about the cute puppy https://t.co/OR3G9Dgb3Y — Ethan (@edma06RBLX) December 7, 2020

But.

It wasn't a cute puppy video. There was never a cute puppy video. It was bait. Clicking on the link redirected one to YouTube, where Rick Astley greeted everyone with the music video of "Never Gonna Give You Up".

Yep, YouTube just got rickrolled.

Accepting their defeat, YouTube gracefully responded to Twitter user's "recommendation".

Did you just... rickroll YouTube — YouTube (@YouTube) December 7, 2020

New to the meme? Rickroll is an age-old Internet bait which involves an Internet person providing you with a video URL of the supposedly relevant topic except it's not. The link redirects you to the music video of English singer Rick Astley's 1987's single "Never Gonna Give You Up".

Once you click on the link, you've, in fact, been rickrolled. It's a meme that never gets old. Try it and watch the world burn.

YouTube got destroyed by its own creation and the folks found their new Internet superhero.

We found a legend https://t.co/YnTBt0BIR6 — Reda (@Reda67133270) December 10, 2020

The madlad did it https://t.co/Et3cka4VPe — Max Kleve (@KleveMax) December 10, 2020

Got destroyed by your own creation https://t.co/qn6g2tlcnM — Matěj se zbláznil (@MatjNovotn18) December 10, 2020

You know you made in life... If you rickrolled @YouTube https://t.co/DNnCyHd4Ri — Bryan (@BryanAnimates) December 10, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, we got em. https://t.co/7WJmNUmtMe — Ather (@AtherOfTheVoid) December 9, 2020

HE DID IT HES THE CHOSEN ONE- https://t.co/wsT0QQ6dgR — Temmie Animations -w- (@temmie_w) December 9, 2020

Earlier, YouTube announced its break from the customary Rewind video, a yearly recap, for 2020. "It doesn't feel right," YouTube stated in its statement.

"Since 2010, we’ve ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year’s most impactful creators, videos, and trends. Whether you love it — or only remember 2018 — Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you."

"But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year. We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better."