YouTube Channel Posts Clip of 'Shape-Shifting' UFO Shot From Plane

A YouTube channel named ‘Disclose Screen The Grimreefar’ posted a video shot from a plane on its channel a few days ago. The clip was about a ‘shape shifting’ UFO which became a reason for debate between UFO theorists. The video of the UFO, in the sky thousands of feet from the ground has gone viral with more than 56, 000 views. The person who uploaded the video proposed that the object visible in the sky is a plasma-based life form since it was difficult to identify it. As per the vlogger, initially, it looked like a small piece of could. The altitude at which the object was flying was somewhere between 10,000-30,000 feet. It appeared that the object was moving side by side with the plane. The video starts with a man talking about the clip which has an incredible sight of a ‘shape shifting’ kind of object filmed by a passenger in a flight. Then he talks about the altitude at which the object is along with the fact that the filming of the object is done over seven minutes above the plane’s altitude.

He further informs that the unidentified object can be a UFO but according to him it can also be a plasma-based life form or a biological entity. The video has received a number of interesting comments. While one user said “This one has me stumped. No clue. Fascinating,” another said, “Kinda looks like HAARP might be doing a little ‘cloud tuning’". Some also gave advice for better shooting techniques and wrote “If he would have rested the camera against the window, after zooming in, it would have been a perfect video.”

Aliens and UFOs are very interesting topics to discuss and think about and if one gets proof like a video about it, things become even more real. Although nobody is sure if the object in the clip was a UFO or not but it will definitely be fun to know more if there is even the slightest chance of truth in it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here