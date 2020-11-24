YouTube Created the World's First 'Infinite' Music Video and It's a Loop of Every Single Cover of Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'

'So you think you're a tough guy?' Billie Eilish sings in her super-popular pop song, Bad Guy.

But the real test to know whether you're really tough is if you can hear different versions of the same song multiple times over in a loop, without getting sick of it -- and we don't mean putting it on loop on your phone till you're tired of it.

YouTube and Google Creative Labs has a new experiment - the world's first "infinite" video.

Owing to the popularity of 'Bad Guy,' tens of thousands of people have gone to the effort of making covers of the song and uploading them to YouTube. On occasion of the music video passing 1 billion views, YouTube and Google Creative Lab have turned all of those covers into an interactive AI experiment, called “Infinite Bad Guy,” which YouTube described as “the world’s first infinite music video.” The music video collects almost every single covers and blends them together, using machine learning to align each one within quarter-beats of the original.

And we really do mean every single cover - from ballet, to jazz, saxophone to sitar, choir to sign language, and everything else that's bizarre on the Internet: ASMR, meowing cat, plastic toy chicken... and really, everything else. Even those TikTok videos which are made to recreate the song using ordinary household sounds.

The website hosting the infinite video, billie.withyoutube.com isn't the most seamless experience, yet. It still has glitches and a slow loading screen, and a lag between videos. Opening the website pulls up the original “Bad Guy” music video with cover videos on either side, set against a background of many miniature tiny video thumbnails.

When you click at the bottom bar to switch from one video to another, the second picks up on the same beat the first left off on. Pausing the video displays the statistics about how many covers you’ve watched and how many times you’ve played through a full loop of the song.

Is it an infinite video? We're unsure, and we don't think it'd be humanly possible to get through every single cover. But you're welcome to try - but if you get sick of the song, don't blame us. We're not the Bad Guy, duh.