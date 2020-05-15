YouTube Down? Netizens Share Memes on Twitter as their Videos Keep Buffering

'Is it my Internet, or is YouTube down?' was the question most users of the video streaming platform probably thought when the page wouldn't open.

It wasn't their Internet.

Several users reported facing an outage in YouTube, which was later confirmed by the down detector.

Youtube is having issues since 7:21 PM EDT. https://t.co/XrCFHBn78f RT if it's down for you as well #Youtubedown — Downdetector (@downdetector) May 14, 2020

As their videos continued buffering indefinitely without playing, users moved to Twitter to share their dismay, and memes.

all of us staring at our screens wondering if it’s just that we have shitty internet or that YouTube died#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/yUkWd3uC3M — sheed⁷ (@sheedbbie) May 14, 2020





Everyone coming to Twitter after when YouTube stops working#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/3GoASbUnON — chilledjz (@Chilledjz) May 14, 2020

Me running to twitter to make sure YouTube’s down and not my shite internet #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/XlX7F4WKWl — Joe Gould AKA 'CertiChef' (@certichef) May 14, 2020

Me running to twitter to check if YouTube was down for anyone else #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/UnD8RayMfM — black Mona Lisa (@blackeffect__) May 14, 2020





youtube making me think I'd been hacked or had a virus.... #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/kM0su3iMMX — Georgina Herrling (@georginaherrlin) May 14, 2020

YouTube just went like this, I don't know if I should laugh or cry at this point #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/kJnLC4KvD2 — Xion A. (@Macintosh_rar) May 14, 2020

YouTube went down for like 20 minutes and Twitter exploded lol #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/zRfi8vwkZW — Xander (@fuckinkilme) May 14, 2020

After 20 minutes to 2 hours later, depending on what part of the world you were in, the platform was back up.





#YouTubeDOWN

My mind: FUCK THERE'S GOING TO BE NO YOUTUBE... WHAT AM I GOING TO WATCH?? I HAVE NOTHING ELSE TO DO



10 minutes later :YouTube back up



Me: pic.twitter.com/iocmdFJmlv — Selena (@Quantumshy) May 14, 2020





If YouTube still isn't working for you, it's probably your internet this time.