1-MIN READ

YouTube Down? Netizens Share Memes on Twitter as their Videos Keep Buffering

Image for representation.

Almost two hours after the outage, the popular video-streaming platform was back up.

Raka Mukherjee
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 8:01 AM IST
'Is it my Internet, or is YouTube down?' was the question most users of the video streaming platform probably thought when the page wouldn't open.

It wasn't their Internet.

Several users reported facing an outage in YouTube, which was later confirmed by the down detector.

As their videos continued buffering indefinitely without playing, users moved to Twitter to share their dismay, and memes.



After 20 minutes to 2 hours later, depending on what part of the world you were in, the platform was back up.



If YouTube still isn't working for you, it's probably your internet this time.

