YouTube Faced a Global Outage and Twitterati Once Again Buffered With Existential Memes
YouTube Faced a Global Outage and Twitterati Once Again Buffered With Existential Memes

YouTube homepage appeared blank for several users while others were unable to access the video-sharing website altogether on Wednesday morning.

Online video platform YouTube faced a reported global outage on Wednesday morning- something that was brought to attention by frustrated users themselves on Twitter after the website appeared to be broken for many around the world. The video-sharing and viewing website appeared blank for several users not just in India but across the world, while a handful also faced login issues. Downdetector, a website that gives the real-time status of websites, confirmed that at least 90% of the viewers were unable to watch videos. Assuming that their Internet was down, several folks took to microblogging site Twitter to confirm that their wifi was working just fine after all.

Source: Downdetector

Within minutes, the Twitterverse was flooded with memes as #YouTubeDown became the top-trending hashtag across the platform on Wednesday morning (IST).

Note: YouTube is up and running at the time of writing this. This was confirmed by Team YouTube’s verified Twitter handle.

Websites facing downtime is not something out of the blue. The photo-sharing app Instagram which often displays ‘Something went wrong,’ or ‘We are working on it,’ has been reportedly crashing often in the recent past.

Earlier in March, social media networks Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were unavailable for some users for a few hours.

first published:May 19, 2021, 09:56 IST