YouTube Faced a Global Outage and Twitterati Once Again Buffered With Existential Memes

Online video platform YouTube faced a reported global outage on Wednesday morning- something that was brought to attention by frustrated users themselves on Twitter after the website appeared to be broken for many around the world. The video-sharing and viewing website appeared blank for several users not just in India but across the world, while a handful also faced login issues. Downdetector, a website that gives the real-time status of websites, confirmed that at least 90% of the viewers were unable to watch videos. Assuming that their Internet was down, several folks took to microblogging site Twitter to confirm that their wifi was working just fine after all.

Source: Downdetector

Within minutes, the Twitterverse was flooded with memes as #YouTubeDown became the top-trending hashtag across the platform on Wednesday morning (IST).

Waiting for Youtube to get fixed so I can continue eating #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/dpLBkAFtqJ— Xio (@zioooo_) May 19, 2021

I was just trying to watch some damn videos #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/tmQPyhJvhq— aisha ‍♀️✨ (@aisha_dxo) May 19, 2021

Me switching through my wifi and celluar data just to soon realize that youtube is down. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/FXrjK9855K— ✨Raven✨ (@XRavenXoX) May 19, 2021

People logging into twitter to see if youtube has crashed #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/YgmO8tiLbg— drew the femboy fox (@KennethWarding2) May 19, 2021

YouTube goes down Everyone on Twitter right now: #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/jyOqyTTVVH— Ujjwal (@ThunDroid) May 19, 2021

Me refreshing YouTube thinking it's just my wifi #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/o7mYczA2GE— Hannah (@Hannah_kenzie17) May 19, 2021

i came straight to twitter when my youtube stopped working #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/56TmmSDNO5— ava ツ (@sweetavers) May 19, 2021

And here I am about to cuss at my router #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/qnXExan9Pc— Quyeno "クイアノ" Gibbons (@Quyenogibbons) May 19, 2021

me reflecting after getting mad at my connection for making youtube not load #YoutubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/wxVEOnyQNQ— 🙂 • ♡ (@roseysveokjin) May 19, 2021

Me without anything to distract myself from my compulsive thoughts…. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/EFYq3IGxDf— ✨Karissa✨ (@Miss_Nerd_Queen) May 19, 2021

#YouTubeDOWN The moment I realize YouTube's not working and my wifi is fine pic.twitter.com/E5iLq00UBL— STINGprime (@LuizK1122_) May 19, 2021

Note: YouTube is up and running at the time of writing this. This was confirmed by Team YouTube’s verified Twitter handle.

We’re seeing reports around difficulties accessing YouTube services within the last hour. We can confirm that this is now fixed and you should be able to access our service without any issues.Thanks for your reports and do let us know if you’re still facing any problems! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 19, 2021

Websites facing downtime is not something out of the blue. The photo-sharing app Instagram which often displays ‘Something went wrong,’ or ‘We are working on it,’ has been reportedly crashing often in the recent past.

Earlier in March, social media networks Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were unavailable for some users for a few hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here