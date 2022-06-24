YouTube India Hops on Trend Train, Writes a Classic Resignation Letter

Penning down a resignation letter isn’t as easy as it sounds. While employees tend to be polite and write all ear-pleasing things, recently some honest resignation letters have taken the internet by storm. The latest one to go viral was a spin over Amitabh Bachchan’s statement which the actor says while hosting his quiz-based reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati(KBC). The crisp and filmy resignation letter was shared by the Twitter handle of YouTube India. “To whomsoever it may concern”, the letter started with the next line reading, “chaliye khatam karte hain (let’s finish it).” The two-line resignation letter concluded with a “your sincerely.”

Take a look:

nice resignation letter pic.twitter.com/qhYo3quPA7 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

It surely reminds us of Big B starting the KBC game with the contestants by saying, “chaliye shuru karte hai (let’s start it).” Don’t you agree? While the netizens were amused at the bizarre resignation letter, the Twitter handle of Bajaj Capital shared a letter wherein the employee was seen giving an ultimatum to his company. “Dear sir, meri neend, mera sukh chain lauta do warna mera ho gaya (please return me my sleep as well as mental well-being or else I am done),” the letter read.

Days ago, industrialist Harsh Goenka had also shared an image of a departure letter, which was written with a carefree approach. While the above-mentioned letters had no name, the one which Goenka received was written by someone named Rajesh in the office. Sharing the letter with his Twitter fam, Goenka wrote that even though the letter is short, “its meaning is very deep.” He further adds, “This is a serious problem that we all have to solve.”

Now if you are wondering what the letter was, take a look yourself:

This letter is short but very deep. A serious problem that we all need to solve… pic.twitter.com/B35ig45Hhs — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 19, 2022

In the letter, Rajesh wrote, “Dear sir, I resign, I am not enjoying it.”

Have you ever come across such weird resignations?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.