YouTube Star Lilly Singh No More Superwoman, 'Drops Cape to Rest' in Instagram Post

"Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is @Lilly. •••••••"

Prominent Canadian-Indian YouTube blogger Lilly Singh has confirmed that she will be dropping her tag 'Superwoman', the tag under which she rose to fame through her witty videos.

Singh, who used the moniker for almost a decade, took to Instagram to announce that, "Today my biggest and best super powers lay within Lilly and thus Lilly I shall be. Aka new handle is @Lilly. Wooop! Woop! Holla atcha girlllll 💃🏽💪🏽❤️."

In her last Instagram post, Singh also said that nine years back when she opened her YouTube channel, she didn't invest much time in thinking about a name. "When prompted to choose a username I instinctively typed Superwoman because it had been my MSN messenger screen name (shoutouts millennials). Based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous."

She said like any growing-up kid she too wanted to deal with life's obstacles like a "hero" and thus "based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous," she would call herself 'Superwoman'.

But "as the person" she is growing-into, Singh revealed that, "We have all the tools we need to be our own saving grace." She also added that she feels extremely "empowering" and "heart-warming" to hear how people address her by 'Superwoman', a name for which she has worked so "hard to live up to."

Dropping her name-tag on an official note, Singh concluded by saying, "And so at this time, it feels right to give thanks to the moniker Superwoman and to lay the cape to rest."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.