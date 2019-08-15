YouTube Star Lilly Singh No More Superwoman, 'Drops Cape to Rest' in Instagram Post
She said like any growing-up kid she too wanted to deal with life's obstacles like a 'hero' and thus "based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous," she would call herself 'Superwoman'.
(Instagram/ @lilly)
"Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is @Lilly. •••••••"
Prominent Canadian-Indian YouTube blogger Lilly Singh has confirmed that she will be dropping her tag 'Superwoman', the tag under which she rose to fame through her witty videos.
Singh, who used the moniker for almost a decade, took to Instagram to announce that, "Today my biggest and best super powers lay within Lilly and thus Lilly I shall be. Aka new handle is @Lilly. Wooop! Woop! Holla atcha girlllll 💃🏽💪🏽❤️."
In her last Instagram post, Singh also said that nine years back when she opened her YouTube channel, she didn't invest much time in thinking about a name. "When prompted to choose a username I instinctively typed Superwoman because it had been my MSN messenger screen name (shoutouts millennials). Based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous."
She said like any growing-up kid she too wanted to deal with life's obstacles like a "hero" and thus "based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous," she would call herself 'Superwoman'.
But "as the person" she is growing-into, Singh revealed that, "We have all the tools we need to be our own saving grace." She also added that she feels extremely "empowering" and "heart-warming" to hear how people address her by 'Superwoman', a name for which she has worked so "hard to live up to."
Dropping her name-tag on an official note, Singh concluded by saying, "And so at this time, it feels right to give thanks to the moniker Superwoman and to lay the cape to rest."
View this post on Instagram
Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is @Lilly. ••••••• Nine years ago I decided to make a YouTube channel and thought nothing of it. I didn’t think it would alter my life path, turn into a career and to be honest I didn’t even think I’d upload more than five videos. When prompted to choose a username I instinctively typed Superwoman because it had been my MSN messenger screen name (shoutouts millennials). Based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous, I used to call myself Superwoman growing up because like any kid I wanted so badly to deal with life’s obstacles like a hero. As I grew up, I held on to this belief that everyone could be their own superhero. Until this day I truly believe that we have all the tools we need to be our own saving grace. It’s been heartwarming and empowering to hear people address me as Superwoman, a name I worked so hard to live up to. But today as I type this, as the person I’ve grown into, I feel even more empowered by the name Lilly. Lilly has become an even bigger hero than Superwoman on this journey through my life. Lilly encompasses everything it took to get to where I am... and it’s a place I’m proud to be. And so at this time, it feels right to give thanks to the moniker Superwoman and to lay the cape to rest. Today my biggest and best super powers lay within Lilly and thus Lilly I shall be. Aka new handle is @Lilly. Wooop! Woop! Holla atcha girlllll 💃🏽💪🏽❤️
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishabh Pant Faces Fans' Wrath for 'Throwing Away' His Wicket Against West Indies
- Mia Khalifa Reveals That She Only Made a Total of Rs 8.5 Lakhs in the Adult Film Industry
- Independence Day 2019: PM Modi Arrives at Red Fort in Land Cruiser, Ditches Range Rover
- Janhvi Kapoor Borrows Money From Driver to Give to Street Kid, Fans Say Sridevi Would Be Proud
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm