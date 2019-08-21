YouTube Star PewDiePie Marries His Longtime Girlfriend of Eight Years

PewDiePie is now a married man.

Yes, you heard that right. Nope, we aren't kidding.

Felix Kjellberg, who is also known as PewDiePie, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Marzia Bisognin at London's Kew Gardens.

PewDiePie, who is one of the world's top YouTubers, met Marzia eight years ago, as revealed in an adorable Instagram post. PewDiePie looked dashing in an all-black outfit whereas his wife opted for a more traditional outfit in a dreamy white wedding gown.

The twenty nine-year-old YouTuber posted his wedding photos in a Twitter post. He wrote, "We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be. I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman."

We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

Several people responded to the post with congratulatory messages. In fact, the official Twitter handle for the country of Sweden too tweeted:

His wife took to Instagram to share the news too. She wrote, "Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever."

Congratulations, Felix!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.