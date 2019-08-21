YouTube Star PewDiePie Marries His Longtime Girlfriend of Eight Years
Felix Kjellberg, who is also known as PewDiePie, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Marzia Bisognin at London's Kew Gardens.
Image: Twitter/ PewDiePie
PewDiePie is now a married man.
Yes, you heard that right. Nope, we aren't kidding.
Felix Kjellberg, who is also known as PewDiePie, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Marzia Bisognin at London's Kew Gardens.
PewDiePie, who is one of the world's top YouTubers, met Marzia eight years ago, as revealed in an adorable Instagram post. PewDiePie looked dashing in an all-black outfit whereas his wife opted for a more traditional outfit in a dreamy white wedding gown.
The twenty nine-year-old YouTuber posted his wedding photos in a Twitter post. He wrote, "We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be. I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman."
We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019
Several people responded to the post with congratulatory messages. In fact, the official Twitter handle for the country of Sweden too tweeted:
Stort grattis!— Sweden.se (@swedense) August 20, 2019
His wife took to Instagram to share the news too. She wrote, "Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever."
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives. ❤️ @jessicakobeissi
Congratulations, Felix!
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus TV Will be Launched in India in September; Expected to Run Android TV
- 'TB Survivor' Amitabh Bachchan: 75 Percent of My Liver is Gone, Still Surviving on 25 Percent
- New Zealand Cricketers Satterthwaite & Tahuhu Announce Pregnancy
- Moon is Glowing Brighter than Sun in NASA's Fermi Gamma-Ray Images
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: Is There Nothing Missing in This Brilliant Android Phone?