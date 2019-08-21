Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

YouTube Star PewDiePie Marries His Longtime Girlfriend of Eight Years

Felix Kjellberg, who is also known as PewDiePie, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Marzia Bisognin at London's Kew Gardens.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
YouTube Star PewDiePie Marries His Longtime Girlfriend of Eight Years
Image: Twitter/ PewDiePie
Loading...

PewDiePie is now a married man.

Yes, you heard that right. Nope, we aren't kidding.

Felix Kjellberg, who is also known as PewDiePie, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Marzia Bisognin at London's Kew Gardens.

PewDiePie, who is one of the world's top YouTubers, met Marzia eight years ago, as revealed in an adorable Instagram post. PewDiePie looked dashing in an all-black outfit whereas his wife opted for a more traditional outfit in a dreamy white wedding gown.

The twenty nine-year-old YouTuber posted his wedding photos in a Twitter post. He wrote, "We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be. I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman."

Several people responded to the post with congratulatory messages. In fact, the official Twitter handle for the country of Sweden too tweeted:

His wife took to Instagram to share the news too. She wrote, "Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever."

Congratulations, Felix!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram