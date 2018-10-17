'What To Do With My Life Now?’: YouTube Suffers a Global Outage and the Internet is in Shock
Why you do this, YouTube?
Image for representation (Reuters)
The website remained inaccessible for over half an hour for users worldwide.
Responding to the outage, YouTube said, "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated."
Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018
Social media users used the opportunity to perfect their meme game.
Yes, our @YouTube is down, too. No, please don't call 911 - we can't fix it.— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 17, 2018
For that brief period of time when YouTube was down, children around the world struggled to be entertained by human beings before returning back to the warm embrace of recommendation algorithms— Krish Ashok (@krishashok) October 17, 2018
Never seen YouTube down for 30+ minutes like this before— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 17, 2018
YouTube's down... Can it really be true? Am I finally... free?— Markiplier (@markiplier) October 17, 2018
If Youtube is down then do any of us really exist?— Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) October 17, 2018
this is all the youtubers realizing they needed to get a job when youtube was down #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/hxIluofKF4— (@emilioomedina) October 17, 2018
Every famous YouTube star wondering if their fame carries over to Twitter.........#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/EvtvfSuiEj— Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) October 17, 2018
#YoutubeDown— (@VICKYSZN) October 17, 2018
The people who hacked Youtube watching all of us right now: pic.twitter.com/Hhk7xRRbKi
Not even YouTube could survive. It was only a matter of time. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/IaD8I5LgkS— Drake Sullivan (@DrakeSullivan7) October 17, 2018
When you get bored of reading #YouTubeDOWN tweets so you go and watch YouTube.... go and watch..wAIT wh- pic.twitter.com/SmBxQWqEzq— Alex Creed (@AlexCreed_) October 17, 2018
I survived the great #YouTubeDOWN of 2018 pic.twitter.com/0pGKsXjYMS— ♀️ Internal Commentary (@GlueNotGlitter) October 17, 2018
me writing a 6 page report about how YouTube shutting down has affected my well being and that I should receive compensation from this trauma #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/izGXzzxRrO— cameron (@GRANDESDEVOTlON) October 17, 2018
This was me when I found out #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/oHx6US4DWQ— Hoseok has my heart (@HopeWorIld) October 17, 2018
Imagine all the youtubers thinking “oh no, I have to get a real job” after seeing youtube down— Abraham Cavazos (@cavazus) October 17, 2018
#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/KoN1obCUZv
It wasn't us #YouTubeDown. Disney's #RalphBreaksTheInternet coming to cinemas November 21. Learn more: https://t.co/w4OaTY3zS0 pic.twitter.com/CWivGo5MJ2— Disney PH (@disney_phil) October 17, 2018
Waiting for #YouTubeDOWN to end pic.twitter.com/9B37IcDVcv— Complex (@Complex) October 17, 2018
YouTube's idea to inform the Facebook family was met with some hilarious responses.
SAME.
Some relief, finally.
...so YouTube is finally back #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/JjfC0g5la7— Jaz (@aesthetic_gem) October 17, 2018
YouTube is working everyone right now #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/KRilgUqpd1— WASSUP (@UltraInstinct89) October 17, 2018
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spending Quality Time in New York Go Viral
- Canada Becomes the Second Country to Legalise Cannabis
- Kaneez Surka: I Am Not Going to Let Internet Dictate When I Need to Answer
- New Hyundai Santro Prices Leaked Ahead of October 23 Launch
- Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery