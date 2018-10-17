GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'What To Do With My Life Now?’: YouTube Suffers a Global Outage and the Internet is in Shock

Why you do this, YouTube?

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
'What To Do With My Life Now?’: YouTube Suffers a Global Outage and the Internet is in Shock
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...
In a rare event, video streaming site YouTube suffered from an outage, with several users reporting issues with the Google-owned service on Wednesday morning. Users who tried to log in, upload or watch content on the platform were confronted with a message — ‘Error 500’.

The website remained inaccessible for over half an hour for users worldwide.

Responding to the outage, YouTube said, "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated."




Social media users used the opportunity to perfect their meme game.

















































YouTube's idea to inform the Facebook family was met with some hilarious responses.







SAME.







Some relief, finally.








