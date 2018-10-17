'What To Do With My Life Now?’: YouTube Suffers a Global Outage and the Internet is in Shock

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

Yes, our @YouTube is down, too. No, please don't call 911 - we can't fix it. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 17, 2018

For that brief period of time when YouTube was down, children around the world struggled to be entertained by human beings before returning back to the warm embrace of recommendation algorithms — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) October 17, 2018

Never seen YouTube down for 30+ minutes like this before — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 17, 2018

YouTube's down... Can it really be true? Am I finally... free? — Markiplier (@markiplier) October 17, 2018

If Youtube is down then do any of us really exist? — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) October 17, 2018

this is all the youtubers realizing they needed to get a job when youtube was down #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/hxIluofKF4 — (@emilioomedina) October 17, 2018

Every famous YouTube star wondering if their fame carries over to Twitter.........#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/EvtvfSuiEj — Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) October 17, 2018

The people who hacked Youtube watching all of us right now: pic.twitter.com/Hhk7xRRbKi — (@VICKYSZN) October 17, 2018

Not even YouTube could survive. It was only a matter of time. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/IaD8I5LgkS — Drake Sullivan (@DrakeSullivan7) October 17, 2018

When you get bored of reading #YouTubeDOWN tweets so you go and watch YouTube.... go and watch..wAIT wh- pic.twitter.com/SmBxQWqEzq — Alex Creed (@AlexCreed_) October 17, 2018

I survived the great #YouTubeDOWN of 2018 pic.twitter.com/0pGKsXjYMS — ‍♀️ Internal Commentary (@GlueNotGlitter) October 17, 2018

me writing a 6 page report about how YouTube shutting down has affected my well being and that I should receive compensation from this trauma #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/izGXzzxRrO — cameron (@GRANDESDEVOTlON) October 17, 2018

This was me when I found out #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/oHx6US4DWQ — Hoseok has my heart (@HopeWorIld) October 17, 2018

Imagine all the youtubers thinking “oh no, I have to get a real job” after seeing youtube down



#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/KoN1obCUZv — Abraham Cavazos (@cavazus) October 17, 2018

In a rare event, video streaming site YouTube suffered from an outage, with several users reporting issues with the Google-owned service on Wednesday morning. Users who tried to log in, upload or watch content on the platform were confronted with a message — 'Error 500'.The website remained inaccessible for over half an hour for users worldwide.Responding to the outage, YouTube said, "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated."Social media users used the opportunity to perfect their meme game.