GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

YouTube Superstar Lilly Singh aka Superwoman Takes a Break From Vlogging to Focus on Mental Health

In a recent video, the YouTube creator spoke about how stress was affecting the quality of content that she had recently been making, adding she was 'emotionally, physically and spiritually' exhausted.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2018, 2:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
YouTube Superstar Lilly Singh aka Superwoman Takes a Break From Vlogging to Focus on Mental Health
In a recent video, the YouTube creator spoke about how stress was affecting the quality of content that she had recently been making, adding she was 'emotionally, physically and spiritually' exhausted.
Loading...
Superstar YouTuber Lilly Singh a.k.a Superwoman recently released a video on her channel, announcing that she is temporarily quitting being a vlogger to take time out for her mental health. The announcement came as a shock to her over 14 million followers, most of whom have been her fans for almost 8 years.

In the video, the YouTuber introduced herself as Lilly, a departure from her signature non-de-guerre 'superwoman'. She went on to talk about the toll the pressure of constantly creating 'viral' content was taking on her mental health and sanity, adding that she is not at currently at her happiest. She added that it was a difficult decision to take time off making more videos and content but it was something extremely important to her right now.




Several YouTube creators have recently announced breaks from YouTube such citing similar issues. In the video, Lilly said that the way YouTube was currently functioning was confusing and that it was hard to understand what kind of content to create.

"YouTube has changed so much...I don;t really understand it anymore. People have found a way to make it work for them, I am not one of those people," Lilly said, adding that the constant focus on finding 'what works' was taking away from her creativity and harming content quality. She also said that whatever was 'working' on YouTube was 'not making her happy'.

She also spoke about how stressed she had been lately, which was affecting the quality of videos that she had recently been making, adding that she 'emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausted'.

Some saw the video as an indication of burnout and many fans were left heartbroken heartbroken to hear the indefinite termination of her weekly and daily vlogs. HOwever, her 'Super Army' has rallied around their star and has appreciated the bravery and strength it must have taken for the YouTube star to come out about her problems. People also praised her for bringing an important issue like mental health of YouTube celebrities to the lime light and for choosing her happiness and mental health over her job.




























To her fans' relief, Lilly also said in the video that this was in no way a goodbye but just a shot intermission. she promised to be back soon, though she could not ascertain how soon that time could be.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...