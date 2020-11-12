YouTube Was Down Globally and the Social Media Kept Buffering With Relatable Memes

"Go hug your routers and say sorry they're your best ally you won't survive without them."

Thursday began on a rocky start for the YouTube bingers as the video-sharing platform faced a reported worldwide outage which prevented users from watching a video on the devices for about an hour or so.

The videos, as reported by The Verge, were stuck on an infinite loop for users while the website loaded just fine. Not just YouTube but YouTube TV and YouTube Music also faced hiccups on Thursday. A quick glance at the Down Detector indicated that more than 2 lakh users faced outage for a couple of hours.

Acknowledging that something was up with their site, YouTube (@TeamYouTube) took to Twitter to inform people that they were aware of the issue and working on it.

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

When the users realised that their routers and YouTube app weren't actually glitching but it was a global outage of sorts-- they expressed their frustration through hilarious memes.

Me after disconnecting my WiFi 50 times even though it didn’t work the first time #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/EDB1a6lgGW — Tyler (@7ylerCF) November 12, 2020

Me deleting and reinstalling YouTube 5 times jus to find out it’s down #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/IO1B5L3qOT — Tina Devi (@TinaDevixxx) November 12, 2020

youtube is back up everyone go hug your routers and say sorry theyre your best ally you wont survive without them #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/0MeFAHYNHT — Miles 🇺🇸🇺🇸➐ (@milesswya) November 12, 2020

Did I really just search up how to fix youtube in youtube ? #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/W24j9qXf3e — Editz On Stickz #OneOfAkind (@TubeEditz) November 12, 2020

#YouTubeDOWNMe being bored YouTube starts working It stop after 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/yI8v6qHdXk — The Kitty Legends (@LegendsKitty) November 12, 2020

Me looking at YouTube for the 40th time to see if it’s working and it’s still not working #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/0RiQjdUA6q — The_bnha_bitch (@Reagan12549817) November 12, 2020

how everyone lookin in bed rn#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/TKwNFl8iEI — Ja Morant Report (@Ja_Repport) November 12, 2020

Everybody going to Twitter from Youtube because of the issue. #YouTubeDOWNpic.twitter.com/sZyRo6WjKb — Nayumeii 玉梅 (@YumeiiDesu78) November 12, 2020

me seeing youtube down on trending #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/LtnKtn2b81 — jessica scheiber (@jessica17271658) November 12, 2020

how do I apologize to my router for hitting it #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/A0ImQqU7LS — hey (@heaventypagirl) November 12, 2020

Me realizing it was YouTube that was down after restarting my WiFi 100 times #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/75A0fPH3y6 — 2et (following back) (@DaReal2ET) November 12, 2020

Fortunately, the issue was fixed soon and YouTube informed about the same on the microblogging site.

...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

You can check if your YouTube app is working fine here.