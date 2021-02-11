YouTuber Bought World's 'Cheapest' Tesla for Just Rs 4 Lakh and Captured the Moment on Tape

Tesla is all the rage right now in the auto industry with their electric cars that can cost around $70,000 (INR 50,94,215). As much as people may admire it, it’s definitely not something everyone can own. But one man in Salem, Massachusetts hacked a few broken Tesla cars to get him a fully functional one for around $6,000 (INR 4,36,647). He essentially built a whole new Tesla, all by himself, by using scraps from other Tesla vehicles that he purchased second-hand.

It all began when he tried to find if he could buy a lug nut cover for his wheel. The Tesla customer service informed him that the company doesn’t sell any part of their vehicle in the market. No matter how small or big, you cannot buy a Tesla part to fix up the damage, if any.This led Rich Rebuilds, a man with YouTube channel dedicated to all things related to car and rebuilding, on a Tesla buying spree. He bought a Tesla for $15,000 (INR 10,91,617). Only problem? The car was drowned. He cleaned up the car, taking out buckets of water and dead fished from the back. He also removed all the saltwater damage.

After completely dismantling the car, he found there was a market where the car parts could be sold. He sold the 12 battery modules (out of 16 those what still survived the drowning) for $900 each (total $10,800), motor for $3000, and interiors and leather pieces for $1200. As the total came to $15,000, he had recovered his investment and was now left with a shell of a car which he got essentially for free.

He bought another Tesla for $15,000 which was a front-collision damaged car. He sold the parts he did not need for around $9,000.He was now left with two cars bought with $6,000.

“You have a car that’s broken and a car that works. So combined them together,” he says in the YouTube video shared by LivingBobby who was on the search for World’s cheapest Tesla. Rich fixed all the wiring, got other spare parts he needed like seats and stuff from Mercedes and Range Rovers. It is interesting to note that Rich has no engineering degree or training.

The car is now driven by his daughter, who even uses it for camp mode. The host jokes Rich is the best dad ever as his teenage daughter gets to drive a Tesla.