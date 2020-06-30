YouTuber CarryMinati Had 'Prophesied' The Ban of TikTok and Indians are Freaking Out

Toh kaise hain aap log?

CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar, a 21-year-old YouTuber from India, has found himself a dedicated hashtag by his fans on Twitter celebrating the ban of 59 Chinese apps by the Indian government. One of the axed apps happens to be massively popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

What does Carry have to do with the TikTok app ban?

Last month, the YouTuber who is subscribed by nearly 23 million people, had released a controversial roast video YouTube vs TikTok- The End - a response to TikTok user Amir Siddiqui.

Siddiqui had highlighted the unity of the TikTok community and accused YouTubers of producing similar videos while also talking down on TikTok content. He further added that his platform attracted more brand deals as compared to YouTube and stereotyping TikTok content as "cringe" was demotivating for its creators.

In a YouTube video posted on May 8, Nagar had brutally dissected Siddiqui’s video, occasionally using strong language while pointing out Siddiqui’s grammatical errors, use of hashtags and other "shortcomings".

Siddiqui hit back on May 14, saying he was not against YouTube but cyberbullying. In the video, he said he only wanted to call out creators who roast people, leading to further harassment. He added that he hoped CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar would take a stand and influence youngsters to abstain from bullying.

Subsequently, the video by Carry, which had raked millions of views, was pulled down by YouTube for violating its "terms of service". While it was also strongly believed the video was deleted for having "homophobic" undertones.

On Monday, the centre released a long list of 59 Chinese apps which were collectively termed as "engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order."

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invoked its power under section 69A of the Indian Information Technology Act, 2000, which specifies "Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public".

Seeing TikTok taken down was a moment for Carry's fans to cheer, who had earlier trended #justiceforcarry following the removal of his YouTube video.

Did CarryMinati "predict" the The End of TikTok? Many felt so.

Following the taking down of his video, Carry had said that he had accepted that his video would not be restored. He revealed the video had broken numerous records and was on its way to becoming the most-liked non-music video on the platform.

If that wasn't all, Carry followed it up with a diss track 'Yalgaar' in which he took digs at Siddiqui, and accused of him for playing the victim card in the entire fiasco.

Carry also criticised YouTube for making money off his videos and then killing his "business" by taking them down.

He further called out the "hypocrisy" of Indians for giving leeway to English slangs while raising objections to Hindi curse words.